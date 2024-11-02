For this festive season helmed by Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja, champion a minimalist approach to home decor by embracing simplicity and focusing on elegance while avoiding excess. According to home decor and interior design experts, the key to minimalist festive decor lies in thoughtful curation. Home interior design: Minimalist decor ideas for a calm and chic festive vibe (Photo by Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Promoter and Interior Architect Anjaleka Kripalani, Founder of Angie Homes, asserted that “less is more,” and suggested that homeowners opt for a few statement pieces rather than crowding their space with an array of decorations. Incorporate a blend of clean lines, neutral tones and natural elements like wood and linen, paired with metallic accents such as gold or silver.

Give your home interiors a festive vibe this Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja(Image by Jatinder Jeetu from Pixabay )

Festive lighting plays a crucial role in setting a warm ambiance where using fairy lights or single statement chandeliers can add understated glamour to any room. Anjaleka Kripalani emphasied the importance of functionality, where each decor item serves both an aesthetic and practical purpose.

In keeping with the minimalist trend, she encouraged the use of sustainable materials and timeless designs that can transcend seasons. This approach ensures a sophisticated, clutter-free environment, making the home feel both festive and peaceful, proving that festive decor can be grand, yet simple, focusing on quality over quantity.

Home decor ideas to welcome the festive season(Kevin Malik)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Deepak Whoraa, Design Expert at Kollage, recommended the following elements as they can create a refined yet festive atmosphere in your home -

1. Silver candle holders -

You can use sleek, geometric designs candle holders that it creates an elegant focal point.

2. Mirrored accents -

You can add mirrored trays or vases for enhance the festive ambiance while maintaining a minimalist aesthetic.

3. Sleek table centerpieces -

Choose silver bowls or sculptures that can hold seasonal elements like pinecones or ornaments without overwhelming the space.

4. Textured silver fabrics -

Incorporate silver table runners or cushions with subtle textures to add depth without cluttering the design.