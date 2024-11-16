Inside Palak Tiwari's rumoured Maldives holiday with Ibrahim Ali Khan: Know how much the private ocean villas cost

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who are rumoured to be dating, are currently in Maldives, and fans believe they are holidaying together. The two shared photos separately from the vacation. However, their fans quickly pointed out they were clicked at the same locations. While Ibrahim's post does not reveal the hotel he is staying at, Palak tagged the beach resort Furaveri Maldives in her posts. In her Instagram posts, she shared glimpses of her stay at the lavish property. Let's take a peek inside. Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are holidaying in the Maldives.

Inside Palak Tiwari's stay at a beach villa in Maldives

Palak Tiwari's Maldives holiday album features photos of her sitting by the pool, lounging inside a cabana, flaunting her beach-ready bikinis, enjoying breakfast in the pool, exploring the sea while scuba diving, and looking sunkissed and pretty while chilling on the beach.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim's photos from the Maldives show him posing shirtless inside the pool, chilling on a yacht, and smiling on a dinner date. He also shared aesthetic photos of his brunch date and a nighttime click of the beachside villas where he is staying with his rumoured girlfriend.

Here's a look at the various details of Furaveri Maldives, the resort in Maldives where Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are staying.

Ocean-side villas with the best views

According to the pictures available on the Furaveri official website, Palak is staying at the private Ocean Reed Residences. Set against a breathtaking ocean backdrop, the extravagant 500 sqm rooms feature chic interiors and a sundeck where you can lounge by the lavish lap pool or slip into the turquoise waters that beckon you from down below. The other amenities available at the villas are a rainfall shower, private outdoor terrace dining areas, and a bathtub.

Meanwhile, the extravagant beach resort offers 23 hectares of the natural island with lush vegetation and surrounding beach, 169 spacious villas (from garden villas to two-bedroom residences), 6 restaurants with international cuisines, a beach bar, and the first wellness village in the Maldives.

How much do these rooms cost per night?

As per MakeMyTrip, the prices for the villas start from ₹42,252 plus ₹9,802 taxes & fees) per night and can go up to ₹74,293 plus ₹17,236 taxes and fees per night.