Thailand offers Indians indefinite visa-free entry: Top 5 must-visit places you should add to your itinerary

Thailand has granted indefinite visa-free entry to Indian nationals, with visitors now allowed to stay in the country. According to the new policy, Indian travellers will now be allowed to stay in Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days. Under the changes, you can extend your visit by 30 days through a local immigration office. With the new rules in place, this is the perfect time to choose the popular Southeast Asian country as your next holiday destination. Ko Phi Phi to Bangkok, check out the must-visit places in Thailand. (Shutterstock)

Here are the top 5 must-visit places you should add to your itinerary.

Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai

Situated in northern Thailand, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai often get neglected for the popular and touristy destinations in the country. However, they should be a part of your itinerary for the rich culture, night markets, gorgeous temples, and some peace away from the bustling touristy destinations. Some must-visit places are the White Temple, Chiang Rai's Night Market, Wat Suan Dok, Wat Phra Kaew, and the Blue Temple. While you are there, don't miss out on cafes serving the best food, views and coffee.

Bangkok

If done right, Bangkok will stimulate your senses in a way that will make you want to keep coming back. The Thai capital is a cultural oasis with its many spectacular temples (Wat Arun is a must-visit for sunrise/sunset), bustling night markets, unassuming Chinese mansions, cruises down the Chao Phraya River, the epic hotel scene, and exhilarating urban energy. Moreover, one cannot forget Bangkok's Chinatown, which is easily a foodie’s dream! You will also get your Insta-worthy shots here.

Phi Phi Islands

With its pristine waters, white sand beaches and stunning verdant jungles, Ko Phi Phi is a traveller's paradise. Phi Phi Islands are home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Therefore, it makes sense for you to do some island hopping while travelling there. Some must-see attractions here are the Viking Cave, Phi-Phi viewpoint, Maya Bay, Pi Leh Bay, Bamboo Island, and Hat Phak Nam.

Koh Samui

Whether you are searching for finger-licking good seafood, bustling night scenes, relaxing spa joints or pristine beaches where you can doze off in a hammock, Koh Samui has it all covered for you. Some must-visit places here are the Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park, Na Muang Waterfall, Fisherman's Village, Wat Phra Yai, and Chaweng Beach.

Krabi

The laidback island of Krabi is home to the sheer limestone cliffs of the famous Railay Beach, the mangroves of Koh Lanta, and the scenic views of Phra Nang Beach. With the ease of travel for visitors to reach the resort town, which is nestled near the Andaman coast, Krabi has always been a popular destination. Moreover, the bustling night market scenes and shopping haunts make it a must-visit.