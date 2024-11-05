Bhumi Pednekar and Rhea Kapoor's South Goa album will ignite your wanderlust: 5 must-do activities in this paradise

Bhumi Pednekar is a travel enthusiast, and whenever she isn't filming, she loves exploring new places. This time, she was joined by celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. Just as we admired Bhumi's stunning Diwali look, her holiday album gave us another reason to stay glued to her feed. Her dreamy pictures are sure to transport you on a virtual getaway. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar’s ‘jungle book’ from Ranthambore National Park: 5 reasons why it should be on your travel list ) Bhumi Pednekar and Rhea Kapoor recently shared dreamy vacation photos from South Goa.(Instagram)

On Monday evening, Bhumi surprised her fans by sharing Instagram pictures captioned, "My day today." Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor shared her own Goa moments with the caption, "Slow living in South Goa." The posts show them enjoying leisurely moments by the pool in stylish bikinis, savouring delicious food, and soaking up the sun on the beach.

If Bhumi and Rhea's vacation has inspired you to plan your own trip to South Goa, here are some must-do activities in this tropical paradise.

1. Explore Palolem Beach

This crescent-shaped beach is famous for its stunning golden sands and relaxed ambience. It's perfect for swimming, kayaking in the calm backwaters, or enjoying a sunset stroll. With plenty of beachside cafes and restaurants, you can spend an entire day lounging and savouring local delicacies while listening to the gentle waves.

2. Visit Cabo de Rama Fort

Step back in time with a visit to Cabo de Rama Fort, a historical site that dates back to ancient rulers and has witnessed the rule of Portuguese and Indian kings. The fort offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, dramatic cliffs, and lush greenery.

3. Indulge in local Goan cuisine

South Goa is renowned for its flavorful and aromatic dishes. Sample fresh seafood, traditional Goan fish curry rice, prawn Balchão, and sweet treats like Bebinca and Dodol at local eateries and beachside shacks. Don't miss visiting the many charming cafes and restaurants that offer everything from authentic Goan thalis to fusion dishes.

4. Tour the spice plantations

Immerse yourself in the lush greenery of South Goa's spice plantations. Embark on a guided tour where you'll learn about the cultivation and processing of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and black pepper.

5. Relax at Butterfly Beach

It is a secluded spot perfect for sunbathing and spotting dolphins in the distance.(Pinterest)

For a secluded getaway, take a boat ride or trek to Butterfly Beach, a hidden gem surrounded by dense forest. The beach is known for its quiet beauty, soft sand, and occasional sightings of dolphins. It's ideal for sunbathing, beachcombing, and admiring the vibrant butterflies that frequent the area.