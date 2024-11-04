Manushi Chhillar’s ‘jungle book’ from Ranthambore National Park: 5 reasons why it should be on your travel list

Manushi Chhillar is a travel enthusiast and her Instagram is proof, brimming with snapshots of her dreamy holidays. When she's not on set filming, the former Miss World loves to embark on new adventures. Just when we were swooning over her stunning Diwali look, she gave us yet another reason to keep scrolling through her feed. Her latest post, showcasing the beauty of the wilderness, is sure to ignite the passions of wildlife enthusiasts everywhere! Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar shines in viral laddoo peela colour saree, slays the gold trend with stunning elegance. Check pics ) Manushi Chhillar shares jungle safari moments from Ranthambore National Park.(Instagram/@manushi_chhillar)

On Monday evening, she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, "Jungle book Pt. 2". The post features Manushi traveling with her family, showcasing the wonders of a jungle safari. Her stunning snapshots capture deer, vibrant flowers, clear blue skies, and the breathtaking beauty of the lush green landscapes of Ranthambore National Park.

Inspired by Manushi, it's time for you to explore this natural wonder. Here are five compelling reasons to visit Ranthambore National Park right away.

1. Rich biodiversity and unique ecosystem

A great vacation spot for you and your loved ones is the well-known Ranthambore National Park.(HT Gallery )

Unlike many of India's most visited national parks, Ranthambore boasts rich biodiversity and a unique ecosystem. Here, you can not only spot majestic tigers but also exotic wildlife such as leopards, jackals, Indian flying foxes, blackbucks, sloth bears, desert cats, mongooses, and squirrels. The park is also home to a variety of reptiles, including the snub-nosed marsh crocodile, pythons, cobras, and desert monitor lizards, making it a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts.

2. Thrilling wildlife safari experience

Wildlife safari at Ranthambore is an opportunity to see and photograph the major highlights of the park.(Shutterstock)

A wildlife safari in Ranthambore National Park offers a thrilling chance to see and photograph the park's highlights as you journey through its dense forests. You can choose between a 20-seat canter or a 6-seat jeep, with prices varying by option. Immerse yourself in the animal kingdom and witness wildlife in their natural habitat—it's an exhilarating experience, and your heart will race when you spot a wild animal playing hide and seek.

3. Bird watching

Different species of birds are a regular sight in Ranthambore (Isheta Salgaocar)

If you prefer a more relaxed experience, try bird watching in Ranthambore, where you can spot enchanting species without much walking. Patience and a good pair of binoculars are essential for this rewarding pursuit. With diverse terrains and water bodies, the park is home to 272 documented bird species, including exotic sightings like flamingos, gray hornbills, flycatchers, and nightjars.

4. Diverse vegetation

Ranthambore National Park boasts diverse vegetation, with over 300 species of flora enriching the landscape. The park is especially known for its majestic banyan trees, whose large, leathery leaves provide ample shade. This unique forest showcases a mix of contrasting plants and solitary flowers, captivating all who explore its wild beauty.

5. Heritage site recognition

Ranthambore is also cited as a heritage site because of the descriptive ruins of the fort within the park.(Pinterest)

Ranthambore is recognized as a heritage site due to the impressive ruins of the fort within the park. The Ranthambore Fort, standing 700 feet high and located about 5 km inside the park, overlooks the entire reserve. It is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site designated as the "Hill Forts of Rajasthan."