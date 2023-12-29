Manushi Chhillar shines in viral laddoo peela colour saree, slays the gold trend with stunning elegance. Check pics

Manushi Chhillar is here to show you how to slay the gold saree trend this wedding season. The former Miss World is a total fashionista and can pull off any look to perfection. Whether it's a casual mini dress or a red carpet-worthy gown, Manushi knows how to turn heads with her incredible sense of style. The stylish actress is quite active on social media and her glamorous Insta-diaries are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers. With gold sarees dominating the style charts at the moment, Manushi got in on the trend and left her fans swooning with her latest appearance wrapped in six yards of golden grace. Scroll down to take some fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar's Lady In Red moment in a sultry bodycon gown has the internet swooning. See pics inside ) Manushi Chhillar shines in viral laddoo peela saree, nailing the gold trend(Instagram/@manushi_chhillar)

Manushi Chhillar stuns in laddoo peela saree

On Thursday, Manushi gave her fans a sweet surprise as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, "Still not over this saree". Her pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 54k likes and several comments from her adoring fans who couldn't stop gushing over her look. One fan wrote, "Gorgeous," while others dropped fire and heart emojis. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Manushi's stunning saree is from the shelves of fashion brand Monika Nidhi and comes in a mesmerising shade of gold with a shiny organza fabric. She draped the saree elegantly, letting her pallu fall beautifully from her shoulders. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a deep v-neckline and embroidered floral embellishments. Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani, Manushi accessorised her look with a gold choker necklace embellished with kundas and intricate traditional detailing. A pair of matching statement earrings added to the glam factor.

Manushi's make-up look consisted of nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened eyebrows, contoured cheeks with a tint of blush, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lip stick. She styled her lush locks into a neat bun that complemented her elegant saree look perfectly.