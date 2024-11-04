Indians get indefinite visa-free entry in Thailand, visitors can stay for 60 days: Report

Thailand has announced that Indians now have visa-free entry in the country, indefinitely extending its visa policy for Indian nationals, which was set to end on November 11, 2024. Thailand grants indefinite visa to Indian tourists(AFP)

According to the new policy, Indian visitors are now allowed to stay in Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days. This visit can be extended by 30 days through a local immigration office, reported India Today.

Through the extension of visa-free tourism for Indians, tourists will now enjoy ease of travel in Thailand, which is a very popular vacation destination due to its pristine beaches and rich culture.

Earlier, the process of getting a Thai visa involved fees and documentation, and in some cases, a waiting period. However, the elimination of documentation increased the number of Indian tourists to around 16.17 million between January and mid-October of 2024. The visa-free travel has also led to impromptu weekend bookings.

The initial visa-free entry policy for Indians was introduced by the Thailand government in November 2023, and was put into place for one year.

However, the sudden boost in tourism revenue due to Indian travellers prompted the authorities to permanently grant visa-free entry to Indians.

Not just Thailand, but Malaysia also introduced a visa-free entry policy for Indians, which led to the country becoming the fourth most-searched vacation destination by Indians in just six months.

Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam has seen a major boost in tourism this year, with 70 million total recorded visitors, many of which are Indians.

Because of the sudden spike in tourism, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has proposed an initiative for a Schengen-type visa for all six countries in Southeast Asia, reported Bloomberg.

This move aims at providing a seamless travel experience between borders, making it easier for tourists to commute and provide a further boost to their tourism sector.