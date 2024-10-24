‘Tomatoes from Thailand, fiery ants from Chhattisgarh’: Pani Puri’s makeover makes people say ‘No thank you’

Pani puri lovers, always on the lookout for new flavours, may find their curiosity piqued by a recent variation that even the most adventurous among them might pause to consider. A video on social media showcases a unique twist to this beloved dish, as Indian and international chefs infuse it with a surprising ingredient- red ant, a delicacy in some parts of India. The image shows pani puri garnished with red ants. (Instagram/@varuntotlani)

Chef Varun Totlani shared the video on Instagram. “Thai curry meets Pani Puri,” he wrote, tagging people he collaborated with to make the pani puri and other dishes.

A deeper look at this fusion pani puri:

"We brought the best of both worlds to this Pani Puri. The puri is from India, the stuffing is Thai heirloom tomatoes and fermented bean, and the pani is coconut milk with tons of aromatics. Topped with tangy fire ants from Chattisgarh," he added while describing the dish.

The video shows how the puris are filled with various items, including tomatoes. For the water, the usual tamarind or pudina water is replaced with coconut milk, and a special topping of a few ants is added.

Take a look at the video here:

With over 65,000 views, the post has collected nearly 1000 likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“No thank you,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Pani puri is an emotion for Indians, don't ruin it.” A third expressed, “Umm that’s Ant-eresting!” A fourth quipped, “Why why why!!! Just because you can doesn't mean you should!!”

However, not all were against the idea of tasting this fusion version. An individual commented, “Seems interesting.” Another wrote, “Would love to try.”

Earlier this year, Kai Chutney, an Odisha dish made with red weaver ants, bagged the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The dish reportedly contains zinc, protein, iron, calcium, and vitamin B-12 and can help promote healthy brain development.

Would you like to try this pani puri dish garnished with ants?