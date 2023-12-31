close_game
News / Trending / Man reviews a cocktail garnished with black ants. Video divides Internet

Man reviews a cocktail garnished with black ants. Video divides Internet

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 31, 2023 02:18 PM IST

A video shared on Instagram shows a drink made using black ants as garnish. The unusual cocktail has left people with mixed reactions.

Instagram content creator Nitin Tewari travels across the country and shares unusual or famous drinks from different places he visits during. In a recent video, he shared a special type of drink he tried in Mumbai - a cocktail garnished with black ants.

The image shows a cocktail with black ants as garnishing. (Instagram/@mr.bartrender)
“Cocktail with (ants) as garnish at Seefah. Will you try this cocktail? Share this with your friend who loves cocktails and will be eager to try this cocktail. Tag all cocktail lovers in the comment below,” Tewari wrote along with the video.

Also Read: Man tries salad with live shrimp in Thailand. Viral Instagram video shows his reaction

The clip opens to show a glass filled with a white-coloured drink. What is interesting to notice is a few black ants at the side of the glass. The video captures Tiwari’s reaction to trying the cocktail.

Take a look at this video of the unusual drink:

The video was shared a few months ago and has since accumulated several likes. It has also collected tons of comments. While some expressed how they would like to try this drink, others shared it is a ‘Big No’ for them. A few were also curious about the recipe.

Also Read: Woman tries chutney made using red ants in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar. Watch

What did Instagram users say about this drink with ants?

“Did they roast the ants or the crunch was raw texture?” asked an Instagram user. To which, Tewari replied, “I think roasted.” Another added, “Tried it! It’s such an experience.” A third commented, “No, not at all.” A fourth wrote, “There is no utility for the ants in the drink, better to leave them alone.”

