Home / Trending / Woman tries chutney made using red ants in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar. Watch

Woman tries chutney made using red ants in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 06, 2023 06:14 PM IST

A travel blogger shared a video of her trying a dish called chinti ki chutney made using red ants at Chhattisgarh’s Bastar.

Different regions across India have their own unique local dishes that may seem unfamiliar to others. Travel blogger Vidya recently tasted one such dish on her visit to Chhattisgarh’s Bastar. She also took to Instagram to share about a dish called chinti ki chutney that is made using red ants.

The image shows the woman trying a dish made using red ants in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar.(Instagram/@explore_with_vids)
The image shows the woman trying a dish made using red ants in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar.(Instagram/@explore_with_vids)

“I bet this is the most unique experience anyone can have! More than 70% of the population of Bastar comprises different tribal communities. Their lives are nothing like our fast paced city life. I had the privilege to live with the locals during my visit to Bastar, arranged by @unexploredbastar and @kangervalley. Some of their customs and traditions are so modern that I wouldn’t have believed it, had I not seen it myself. Plan a trip to Bastar, at least once, it will be an eye opener in many ways! And I am sure you will love it,” she posted alongside the video.

Take a look at the video that shows the blogger exploring the place and trying the unusual dish.

The video was posted about five days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 4.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments from people. While some appreciated her for highlighting this traditional dish, some shared this is an item they won’t try.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I am from Chhattisgarh. Thank you for appreciating our culture. Many people mock us! Proud chaatisgarhiya and beyond that an Indian,” wrote an Instagram user. “I am the only one you got traumatised by this chutney,” commented another. “I have seen this video many times,” shared a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out