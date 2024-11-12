Soha Ali Khan stayed at the most lavish Maldives hotel: Here's how much the envy-inducing rooms with private pools cost

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have stayed at a number of luxury hotels and resorts during holidays with their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Recently, the family was in the Maldives for a beach holiday and stayed at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands. In a number of Instagram posts, Soha shared glimpses of her stay at the luxurious property. Take a virtual tour ahead. Also read | Kareena Kapoor to Bipasha Basu: Bollywood flocks back to Maldives as sourness between countries subsides Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at Patina Maldives; the rooms at the hotel offer uninterrupted views of the turquoise ocean. (Instagram/ Soha Ali Khan and Patinahotels.com)

Inside Soha, Kunal and Inaaya's Maldives holiday

As if her adorable family moments with Kunal and Inaaya are not enough, Soha is also sure to bring her Instagram followers along on each and every one of their family holidays — whether it is in Europe or Australia. Before we get to their opulent Maldives hotel, here's a peek at what the family-of-three was up to on the picturesque vacation:

Ahead, we round up various details of Patina Maldives, the resort in Maldives that Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu stayed at:

Rooms with the best views

According to their official website, each Patina Maldives private villa is honed from natural materials and offers an indoor-outdoor vibe to soothe your senses and soul. The resort offers 90 contemporary one to three-bedroom beach and water pool villas, alongside 20 studios that give you the best of island life but also offer isolation.

More about the rooms

One-bedroom villas come with a personal garden, a private 6.2m pool and an oversized outdoor tub, perfect for enjoying incredible sunsets. The one-bedroom villas seem to float over the water with a spacious outdoor deck.

Two-bedroom villas, which can be opened up on three sides thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, come with a private 9.6m pool and outdoor-tub-for-two within the 208 sqm private outdoor grounds.

Their unique, two-storey, three-bedroom villa, called the beach house, has a rooftop terrace and a large private 21m pool set within the lush green of an enormous tropical garden. Ground floor houses an open-concept bar and dining space. The second floor features a large outdoor dining deck.

Contemporary studios are located near Fari Marina Village and Beach Club, art gallery and boutiques.

How much do these rooms cost per night?

According to Makemytrip.com, the prices for the villas start from ₹1,97,574 plus ₹69,100 taxes and fees per night and go on to ₹16,79,411 plus ₹4,76,017 taxes and fees per night for the beach house.

Restaurants offering world cuisine

According to its official website, the resort offers 13 spaces with all kinds of food — from Roots, a fresh plant-based meal experience centred around nutritious, organic, and homegrown produce, to the Fari Beach Club, where fine drinking, fine nutrition, and fine music come together. Their restaurant, Koen, offers Japanese and Nordic cuisine, while Brasa features rustic grilled meat dishes originating from the Patagonian region of South America.

Activities galore

Patina Maldives' Ocean Pearl, a two-person submarine, engineered by SEAmagine Hydrospace Corporation, offers unparalleled exploration — a first in the Maldives. They also offer private beach dinners and gourmet picnics on a secluded sandbank with a personalised menu all while you relax, and discover nearby reefs.

From guided aqua therapy for deep mental and physical relaxation to floating pods with sensory deprivation therapy, perfect for busy professionals that require a time out, there is a lot to choose from.

Travelling to Maldives

If you fancy a trip to the Maldives, here's all you need to know about how to plan a holiday in less than ₹1.25 lakh. For visa, it is on arrival for Indian nationals, with no visa fee. However, it is mandatory to fill out the imuga form (pre-travel authorisation) 96 hours before travel.

For the flights, Air India Mumbai-Male-Mumbai direct Economy flight starts at ₹22,000+ (Flight duration: 2 hours 45 minutes). Air India Delhi-Male-Delhi direct Economy flight starts at ₹34,000+ (Flight duration: 4 hours 05 minutes). Indigo Bengaluru-Male-Bengaluru direct Economy flight starts at ₹34,000+ (Flight duration: 2 hours).