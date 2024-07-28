Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu return to Paris, the city they got engaged in. See vacation pics

Soha, Kunal's Paris pics

Soha took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a bunch of pictures from the French capital. In the first picture, she and Kunal, twinning in white, stood on a Paris street. She wore a white overcoat on a black top and blue denims, while Kunal simply wore an oversized white T-shirt with a red cap. In another picture, they hugged each other while facing the camera. Soha is seen in a green tank top, while Kunal wears a black tee.

In the third picture, their daughter Inaaya makes an entry. She's seen placing a candle at a church. In another picture, Soha poses in front of the Eiffel Tower in an all-white avatar. Soha captioned the post, “Ten years ago, almost to this day, we got engaged in Paris and this city will always have my heart ♥️ 🇫🇷 (and my toothbrush which I left behind at the hotel).”

The two actors met on the sets of their first film together, Umesh Shukla's 2009 comedy Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. They began dating then and also shared the screen space in Raj & DK's 2009 crime comedy 99 and Samir Tewari's 2013 comedy Mr Joe B Carvalho. In 2014, Soha announced her engagement with Kunal on social media, saying, “It gives me great happiness to share with you all that Kunal proposed to me in Paris with the most perfect ring in the world, and I said yes.”

They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2015. It was attended by Soha's mother, Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, and close friends like Neha Dhupia and Arpita Khan among others. Their wedding video surfaced recently on Instagram and their ceremony was hailed by fans for its simplicity despite Soha belonging to the royal lineage of Pataudi. Soha was last seen in Hush Hush, whereas Kunal recently made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express.