Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu’s beautiful at-home wedding video resurfaces: ‘When marriage used to be simple’

Watch Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu’s wedding video

The lavish Ambani wedding was very different from Soha and Kunal Kemmu's fuss-free 2015 ceremony, and many on social media appreciated the couple for 'choosing simplicity' in the times of big, fat Indian weddings.

In 2014, Soha announced her engagement with Kunal on social media, saying, “It gives me great happiness to share with you all that Kunal proposed to me in Paris with the most perfect ring in the world and I said yes.” They are parents to adorable six-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

But despite her royal lineage, Soha skipped a lavish celebration in favour of an intimate ceremony back in January 25, 2015. The couple’s path down the aisle was beautiful, but intimate.

Besides close family members including brother Saif Ali Khan, mother Sharmila Tagore and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, few celebs such as Arpita Khan, Neha Dhupia, among other close friends, joined Soha at her wedding.

'It's all about choices'

In a throwback video from the wedding, Kunal and his family were seen with the bride on her big day. The video captured the actors holding hands, stealing glances at each other as they tied the knot. Sharing it on Instagram, a fan page said, "When marriage used to be simple... just family and friends."

A comment read, "Being from a royal family, she (Soha) kept simplicity and elegance intact. This is beauty." Another wrote, "People are born with class, money cannot buy class." A comment also read, "It's all about choices..."

Soha is the daughter of actor Sharmila Tagore and late husband-cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan, also known as Tiger Pataudi. She belongs to the family of the erstwhile nawabs of the former princely state of Pataudi, from which Soha, Saif and the their sister Saba, take their name.