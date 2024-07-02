Saif Ali Khan proudly explains family's cricket history to son Taimur. Watch

Saif Ali Khan may have not chosen to be a cricketer like his late father and grandfather, but he's leaving no stones unturned in passing on his family's cricket history and legacy to his son Taimur Ali Khan. In videos doing the rounds on Instagram, Saif is seen explaining their family's cricket history to Taimur as the latter plays the sport at a cricket club in London. (Also Read: When Kareena Kapoor said she 'used to eat 5 to 10 parathas a day' while pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan) Saif Ali Khan tells son Taimur Ali Khan about their family's cricket history

Saif giving cricket history lessons to Taimur

In one of the videos, Taimur can be seen batting inside a net. He's wearing a white T-shirt with a blue stripe, matching track pants, and sport shoes. Saif, meanwhile, dons a less sporty avatar. He wears a grey cord-set, black sleeveless jacket, and brown shoes. He also sports a tiny ponytail. The actor grew his hair for the menacing look as the villain of his upcoming Telugu debut, Devara: Part 1.

In another video, Saif is seen explaining to Taimur the concept of cricket ‘counties’. When Taimur poses a question, Saif says, “Counties are like clubs. Like Sussex, Worcestershire. Your great grandfather played for Worcestershire. Your grandfather captained Sussex.” As Taimur nods, his cricket coach is surprised by Saif's family cricket history and asks him, “Is that right,” to which Saif nods proudly.

Saif's family history

Saif's paternal grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi was the captain of the Indian cricket team in 1946. He's also the only Test cricketer to have played for both India and England. He was also the prince of Pataudi for three decades, before the state was absorbed into India after Independence. He was given the title of Nawab of Pataudi by the Indian government.

Saif's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi also captained the Indian cricket team. He was also honoured with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honour by BCCI for a former player. Tiger Pataudi married actor Sharmila Tagore, a direct descendant of legendary Nobel Prize-winning poet Rabindranath Tagore. Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor, and they have two sons – Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.