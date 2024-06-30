When Kareena Kapoor said she 'used to eat 5 to 10 parathas a day' while pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan

‘That was a pregnancy with parathas’

When asked if Good Newwz reminded Kareena of her pregnancy, the actor said, "I had to wear a pregnant stomach – there are different phases in the film where she's three months, six months and then nine months pregnant. They made a prosthetic swimsuit of a belly and it was made in London. I had to wear that swimsuit under my clothes. It looked so natural with a belly button. I had forgotten what it was like to be pregnant. This was a pregnancy without parathas, that was a pregnancy with parathas! I used to eat five to 10 parathas a day. Now, I eat one."

'My doctor said I am 20 kilos overweight'

Further speaking about her pregnancy, the actor had said, "I am generally an hypochondriac, so I used to ask my doctor 100 questions! There would be a question every day until he told me, 'Listen, there's nothing to ask, just relax.' Of course, it was a first-time pregnancy and my sister (Karisma Kapoor) was just a phone call away. She would guide me. My doctor would ask me to come and weigh myself because he said you are 20 kilos overweight, itna mat khao (don't eat so much)! Actually, you are not supposed to overeat during pregnancy because then you get acidity. You have to eat right. I did try to do that for six months, but after that, it was all downhill. But I enjoyed my pregnancy."

Kareena and Saif's sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh, are 7, and 3, respectively.