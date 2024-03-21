Kareena Kapoor reveals son Jeh 'has Saif Ali Khan's naughtiness'; calls Taimur reserved: He doesn't like being clicked

Kareena Kapoor says Taimur is reserved like his father

Kareena said her parents, husband and kids keep her grounded. When asked about Jeh's funny reaction to paparazzi and if his sense of humour comes from Saif, she said, “They (Taimur and Jeh) are actually both quite like him (Saif). Jeh just looks like me, but he has Saif's naughtiness. Though Tim (Taimur's nickname) has Saif's sense of humour, he is a bit reserved and doesn't like being clicked, he is more like his father. Jeh is like me in terms of look and vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif.” Taimur is 7, while Jeh turned 3 in February.

Kareena Kapoor's projects

Kareena made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan (2023) co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Her upcoming film Crew features Kriti Sanon and Tabu in lead roles alongside her. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Digvijay Purohit. The movie releases on March 29 in theatres.

Kareena is reuniting with Rohit Shetty for Singham Again co-starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff. She has also also co-produced Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.

