Crew song Choli Ke Peeche: Kareena Kapoor grooves on remix of Madhuri Dixit's iconic number from Khal Nayak. Watch

Who can ever forget the controversial yet ironic song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Subhash Ghai's 1993 crime drama Khal Nayak, filmed on Madhuri Dixit? Now, the makers of Rajesh A Krishnan's upcoming heist comedy Crew have rehashed the track and guess who features in the revamped version? Kareena Kapoor. (Also Read: Did Kareena Kapoor just confirm her south Indian film debut with Yash's Toxic? Here's what she said) Kareena Kapoor in Crew song Choli Ke Peeche

What's in the new song?

The new song that the YouTube handle of Tips Official dropped on Wednesday is a groovier version of the original. After hinting at remixing the memorable song through its instantly recognisable coo-coo hook in the trailer, the makers of Crew have finally unveiled the music video, featuring Kareena.

Snippets from the film, featuring the scenes between Tabu and Kapil Sharma, and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, have been peppered throughout the music video. However, the highlight is Kareena grooving and lip-syncing to the song in a flowy pink dress at a nightclub. The actor looks gorgeous as she pays a tribute to Madhuri through this recreation.

The new song has been remixed by Akshay & IP, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, and written by IP Singh. The original song was sung by Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik, composed by Lakshmikant-Pyarelal, and penned by Anand Bakshi. The voices of Ila and Alka have been partially retained in the recreation.

About Crew

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. Last Saturday, the trailer of the film was unveiled. The trailer shows Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as frustrated flight attendants who are fed up with unpaid dues, and dead-end jobs. But one day, they discovered kilos of gold bars strapped on a passed-out passenger's body. While they planned to steal the bars, they ended up being surrounded by several hilarious hurdles.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29.

Crew is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding.