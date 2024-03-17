Did Kareena Kapoor just confirm her south Indian film debut with Yash's Toxic? Here's what she said

Actor Kareena Kapoor has said that she will star in a 'very big South film', and this made fans wonder if she will be part of Yash-starrer Toxic. Reddit account BollyBlindsNGossip shared a video of Kareena talking about her South Indian film debut. (Also Read | Yash reacts to fan theories about his upcoming film Toxic) Kareena Kapoor opened up on her south Indian film debut.

What Kareena said about her debut in South film

The caption read, "So I think Kareena's film with Yash is confirmed! She said this on a zoom meeting with her fans yesterday." In the clip, Kareena said, “Now, like I said, I might be doing a very big South film. Now it’s like, all pan-India so I don’t know where I’ll be shooting, but I’m excited for all my fans to know that it’s going to be the first time that I will be doing this.”

Fans think she'll be part of Yash's Toxic

A fan wrote, "She is doing big films like Toxic and Singham and at the same time content-driven films like Jaane Jaan, Crew, The Buckingham Murders. Her longevity is insane." A person wrote, "She will do her first Pan India film opposite Yash at 42 years old! I think it is pretty remarkable considering how sexist film industries can be."

What Kareena's team said earlier

In January this year, an India Today report said that Kareena would play the lead in Yash’s Toxic. It also said that the film's makers are "very keen on Kareena, and they have started talks to sign her up for the film".

In another report, it shared the actor's team's statement asking people to hold speculations. The statement read, “There have been many speculations doing the rounds about Kareena Kapoor Khan's next film. While we understand the excitement and the anticipation. We request media to refrain from Kareena Kapoor about her next project and its star cast. Something very exciting is coming up very soon and we request everyone to wait for the official announcement. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

About Yash's Toxic

In December last year, Yash announced his upcoming movie Toxic with director Geetu Mohandas. The film will release in April 2025. Toxic will be Yash and Geetu Mohandas' first collaboration.

Kareena's next film

Fans will see Kareena in Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh with a special appearance by Kapil Sharma. The film will hit the theatres on March 29.

