Crew song Ghagra: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu dance up a storm. Watch

The second song from the music album of Crew is here! On Tuesday, the song Ghagra was shared on Instagram by the makers. Picturised on Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Ghagra is peppy and fun, and is poised to become the new party anthem of the season. (Also read: Crew song Naina out now: Diljit Dosanjh can't stop with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's tareefan. Watch) Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in a still from the song.

About the song

The music video of Ghagra sees the characters of Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu put their hair down and get ready to party all night long. The three women, who share the same workspace as flight attendants, get ready to have a gala time in the nightclub where they have a lot of fun dancing and partying. We get to see a glimpse of Kapil Sharma as well. “Grab your #Ghagra, and get groovin’ with your #Crew!” wrote the makers in the Instagram post.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The song has a special significance since it is a recreated version of the popular Rajasthani track, sung and composed by Ila Arun. The song's new lyrics are penned by Juno & Srushti Tawade.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the song, a fan said, “Love the vibe of this song.” Another fan commented, “Want to hear the full song, but all of them share good chemistry.” A comment also read, “Tabu looks so good in this avatar!”

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are sharing screen space for the first time in Crew. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh in a lead role and Kapil Sharma in a cameo appearance. The teaser of the film was released last month and received an enthusiastic response from fans.

The official logline of Crew says it is a story about three women, who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, destiny leads them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film will be releasing in theatres on March 29, 2024.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place