Kareena Kapoor says Taimur Ali Khan doesn't wish to be an actor: ‘He wants to be Lionel Messi’

What Kareena said

“I don't know maybe he's not gonna be an actor,” Kareena Kapoor said in the interview. Her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, sitting by her side, revealed, “He wants to be a lead guitarist or a football player.” Kareena then added that Taimur wants to be Lionel Messi, the Argentinian footballer who has won 8 Ballon d'Or, the highest for any footballer in history. Saif also agreed that Taimur wants to move to Argentina and become a footballer like Messi. Kareena then said her advice to Taimur is to “figure it out” and “play properly” because he lost a match the day before.

About Taimur

Taimur is the elder son of Kareena and Saif. He was born on December 20, 2016. Taimur got flak online for the name given to him by his parents because trolls linked it to Timur, the Turco-Mughal invader who attacked India in 1398. Kareena later revealed they even considered changing his name, but eventually decided against it.

When Taimur made his first public appearance, he became a paparazzi darling. He became the talk of the town for years and made many wonder about the public and media obsession with star kids. Taimur's younger brother Jehnagir Ali Khan aka Jeh was born on February 21, 2021.

Taimur is currently in the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, in the same batch as filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi. Taimur can often be seen practising taekwando and football in videos captured by the paparazzi.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Buckingham Murders, The Crew, and Singham Again, whereas Saif will star in Devara: Part 1.

