Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan wish each other on 9th anniversary with unseen wedding, pregnancy and holiday pics

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary today. The couple took to social media to wish each other on the occasion through unseen pictures of the two across their dating period, courtship, wedding, married life, and parenthood. (Also Read: Cuteness overloaded: Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya soak up the sun, check out pic) Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu at their wedding

Soha and Kunal wish each other

Soha took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared 10 pictures of the couple. The first one is from their wedding in 2015, where both are twinning in gold. In the second one, they're seen twinning yet again, in white casuals, as they kiss each other on the lips. In the third one, Kunal is gently holding Soha's baby bump during her 2017 pregnancy.

They're casually posing with each other in the rest of the pictures. And the last one is a selfie of them while wearing face packs. Soha captioned the post, “Yes, please (red heart emoji).”

On the other hand, Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram handle to share a Reel of some of the moments of companionship over the years. In his signature desi humour, Kunal captioned the post, “Aaj humari shaadi ka Happy Birthday hai. With love, Soha ka Aadmi (wink and red heart emojis).”

Celebs wish Soha, Kunal

Soha's sister-in-law and actor Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a picture of the couple and wished her “favourites” on their anniversary. Among other celebrities who wished Soha and Kunal in the comments of their respective anniversary posts are Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kritika Kamra, Maria Goretti, and Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan.

The couple got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

On the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the buddy comedy Madgaon Express. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, it is slated to release in cinemas on March 22. Soha was last seen in Tanuja Chandra's Prime Video India crime thriller show Hush Hush last year.

