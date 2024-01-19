Madgaon Express: First look of Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut with Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu, Avinash Tiwary unveiled

Actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, will open in theatres on March 22, the makers announced on Friday. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s production banner Excel Entertainment announced the release date of the film on an Instagram post and also unveiled the first look of the film. (Also Read: Kunal Kemmu says he didn't find Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara relatable: ‘What about people like us?’) First look of Madgaon Express

The announcement

“Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne!!! #MadgaonExpress mein aapka swagat hai. Taiyaar ho jao ek yaadgaar yatra ke liye (Our childhood dreams have returned to bite us. Welcome to #MadgaonExpress. Get ready for a memorable journey). Releasing on 22nd March at cinemas near you,” the post read.

The comedy movie follows the journey of three childhood friends – played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary – who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track.

Kunal, who has garnered acclaim for his acting in movies such as Kalyug, Traffic Signal, 99, the Golmaal franchise, Go Goa Gone, and Lootcase, has directed the movie from a script he wrote. The film also features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

Kunal on working with Excel

Earlier on a podcast on Chalchitra Talks, Kunal had confessed that he found buddy movies by Excel Entertainment, like Farhan's 2001 directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai and Zoya Akhtar's 2011 road movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, “unrelatable.”

"Dil Chahta Hai aur ZNMD aspirational thi. Bahut achhi lagi thi, lekin relate hi nahi kar paye. Hum toh kabhi Barcelona gaye nahi. Ye toh bade ameer bachche hain. Inki toh coming of age Melbourne mein ho raha hai. Humey kya pata hum toh Mira Road wale hain. (Dil Chahta Hai and ZNMD were aspirational. I really liked them, but couldn't relate to them. I'd never been to Barcelona. The characters were rich brats. They come of age in places like Melbourne. How would we, who are from Mira Road, know anything about that?)," Kunal had said.

