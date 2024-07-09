Soha Ali Khan shares Inaaya's first class flight adventures; see pics

The actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to capture her daughter’s flight adventures.

Flight hack

Soha posted a series of photos on Instagram of Inaaya doing all sorts of cool activities on the plane, from snuggling with her dad to reading a book to watching her favourite cartoon to indulging in yummy snacks.

Sharing the images, Soha wrote, “Ways to spend 9 hours on a plane - #flighthacks - get comfortable, meet your neighbours, read, journal, eat, day dream, cuddle, watch tv, read some more and nap time!!!!”

The pictures were adorable as they showed the myriad moods of Inaaya.

Social media users react

The pictures of Soha’s daughter made several users look back at their childhood inflight memories. One wrote, “Enid Blyton (heart eye emoji) brings back so many happy memories”. Another commented, “The Folk of the Faraway Tree” (and Enid Blyton in general) - childhood memories revived.”

One comment read, “The way you're bringing up your daughter is commendable! So much to learn from you!” Another one shared, “ Lovely! Thought of everything. And inculcate the joy of reading and self-discipline! Mom, you are awesome!”

Another user commented, “Ur upbringing ur girl is so adorable...I hope she’ll always enjoy reading.. no matter how old she'll be..bon voyage.”

More about the Pataudi family

Soha is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan. She's married to actor Kunal Kemmu. Soha is a regular at posting pictures with his family, including Kunal, Inaaya, and Sharmila.

When it comes to work front, Soha was most recently seen in Tanuja Chandra's thriller series Hush Hush on Amazon Prime Video India, and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati on Zee5.