Kareena Kapoor's Maldives diaries feature no-makeup selfies and sultry bikinis; don't miss Saif Ali Khan's beach body

Kareena Kapoor Khan travelled to the Maldives during the Diwali holidays with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The actor has shared pictures from her vacation and captioned her post, “Saturday selfies ❤️ with one thrown in of the husband ❤️.” Scroll down to see the photos. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Maldives diaries.

Bikinis, no-makeup selfies and beach bodies

Kareena's Maldives holiday album features the actor's no-makeup selfies and beach-ready bikinis. She also shared a candid photo of Saif posing on a yacht and rocking a swoon-worthy beach body. Apart from the no-makeup look, which she is known for flaunting during her off-duty travel diaries, Kareena's blushed, sunkissed and glowing skin stole the show.

As for the beach wardrobe, the pictures show Kareena wearing colourful swimsuits during the vacation. In the first and fifth photos, she wore a yellow ribbed strapless bikini top with a front knot and paired it with colourful bikini bottoms and sunglasses. In the second click, she wore a red swimsuit. The actor wore a colourful, ruffled beach dress and a striped strapless ensemble. Her gold star-shaped earring in one of the clicks stole the show and should be a part of your beach accessory collection.

Meanwhile, Saif rocked his beach body in a pair of bright orange swim trunks. A messy hairdo, a metallic silver watch, and a trimmed beard rounded off the actor's look.

How did the internet react?

Fans dropped compliments under Kareena's post. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania commented, “[heart emojis] full on!” Kareena's dietician Rujuta Diwekar dropped fire emojis, and yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani posted, “[fire emojis] Uff. ” A fan wrote, “These selfies are proof of her grace and confidence.” Another wrote, “The glow uff.” A comment read, “Mashallah.”