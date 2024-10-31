Kareena Kapoor chose her trusty kaftan for Diwali post from Maldives holiday; fan calls her ‘patakha’

Kareena Kapoor travelled to the Maldives with her family to celebrate Diwali. Today, she posted a picture from the island nation to wish her fans. She captioned the post, “Dare to dream…Look ahead…Look after your mind and heart. Feel the light…Happy Diwali Friends ❤️🥰🌈 #2024.” Kareena Kapoor wears a kaftan dress in her Diwali wish post.

For Kareena Kapoor, kaftans are a staple

Kareena's post featured a sunkissed snapshot of the actor posing by the white sand beach of the Maldives. In the picture, she looked sideways while posing in a printed kaftan ensemble, accessorised with a red baseball cap and tinted sunglasses. The kaftan dress, a staple found in the actor's wardrobe, featured a round neckline with a slit, half-length sleeves, and a floral print. With a bare face and loose wind-blown locks, she rounded off the glam with the ensemble.

How did the internet react?

Kareena's fans complimented her in the comments section. One fan wrote, “The Patakha.” Another comment read, “What a beauty.” Another said, “So pretty.” Several fans wished Kareena ‘Happy Diwali’ in the comments.

Kareena Kapoor travels with Saif Ali Khan and kids to the Maldives

On October 30, a day before Diwali, Kareena travelled to the Maldives with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The family will spend their Diwali holidays amid the sun, turquoise blue waters, and white sand beaches. The paparazzi clicked them at the airport yesterday. While Kareena wore a light purple co-ord kurta shirt and pants set for the airport look, Saif complemented her in a light brown kurta and flared pants set.

About Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and Saif have been married for 12 years. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in an intimate ceremony attended by friends and family. They have two kids; Taimur and Jeh. They welcomed their sons, Taimur, in 2016 and Jeh, in 2021. Earlier, Saif was married to Amrita Singh, with whom he shares two children — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.