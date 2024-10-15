7 absolutely thrilling things to do in Maldives' Olhahali Island: Snorkel with sharks, plant corals and much more

From the sky, Jumeirah Olhahali Island looks like a pretty squiggle drawn by a deft artist – the turquoise waters hemmed with the white of the waves, tall, statuesque palms standing as sentinels around the Mediterranean-style villas, a swing swaying over the sandy beds, and a pretty tennis court sitting coquettishly amidst the lush landscape. Also read: Have ₹1 lakh? Maldives is an affordable option Located in North Male Atoll, Jumeirah Olhahali Island is all-villa 5-star resort famous for its contemporary Mediterranean design.

Literally, gathering of fish, Olhahali Island has been the favourite getaway for mighty and the monied, Indian cricketers and film stars all drawn by its serenity melded tastefully with ultra luxury.

During his recent visit to India, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu expressed his wish to see more Indians tourists in the country. Suddenly, Maldives is back in focus as a tourist destination for Indians.

Let’s take a look at seven thrilling things to do in Jumeirah Olhahali Island.

The Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s tennis court was named the world’s third most beautiful tennis court.

World’s third most beautiful tennis court

You might have served a deuce on cliffside clay or sky-high lawns, but there is something spectacular about the tennis court in Jumeirah Olhahali Island that was named the world’s third most beautiful tennis court by Architectural Digest in its 2024 rating. Walk by the green sea lettuce, red ixora, pink frangipani and lilac periwinkles to step into the court where palm fronds sway in joy even if your serve isn’t perfect.

Snorkel with nurse sharks

Get on a speedboat, ride 45 minutes to a sparsely inhabited island. A buggy will take you to the jetty on the other side where you get down the steps to snorkel along with the Nurse Sharks, globally assessed as Vulnerable in the IUCN List of Threatened Species. These slow-moving bottom-dwellers feed on crustaceans and rest during the day on sandy bottoms. It is this sedentary daytime behaviour makes them a popular attraction for divers. Their size can be intimidating - Nurse Sharks can be 14 ft long, weigh up to 330 pounds, have strong jaws but for the most part are harmless to humans.

Cost: US$3,126 for four individuals. Every additional person: US$250. Duration 2.15 hours. No age limitation but children should be accompanied by adults.

The 3BHK beach villa spells luxury with 7-metre infinity pool, private butler, private rooftop terrace, and direct access to the beach and lagoon.

Redefine luxury in 3BHK villa, pay ₹ 28 lakhs a night

If luxury had a home, it would be the highly-sought 3BHK villa that can go up to ₹28 lakhs a night during Christmas and New Year celebrations. And why not? There’s 7-metre infinity pool, private butler, private rooftop terrace, direct access to the beach and lagoon, beautifully set rooms and dainty bathtubs that you might not want to step out of. And if you want to party with a big gang, the 3BHK can be combined with two 2BHKs to turn into a completely private 7-bedroom party space. Dance the night away, no one is looking.

Movie in open sky

Picture this. A million stars are twinkling in the sky, the waves are thrashing in unison, your toe is stuck in the silken sand and the pretty setting turns into your private cinema - watch a movie in the open sky. You can have the screen set up on the beach, on your rooftop terrace, or by the infinity pool. There can be nothing more romantic than watching your favourite film with the twinkling stars.

It is an unforgettable way to start the morning - a floating breakfast in the privacy of your infinity pool.

Floating breakfast

Imagine waking up to find your personal butler delivering pre-ordered breakfast in the infinity pool. It is a floating breakfast. You can sit neck-deep in the water and sip your morning cuppa and feed the soul with scrumptious avocado on toast and bowl of berries.

Coral planting to save the islands

The Maldives are the lowest lying islands on Earth, and they're sinking – climate experts say that by 2050, 80 percent of the island nation could become uninhabitable. The deterioration of coral reefs poses a threat to the country's biodiversity, economy, and existence. Here’s your chance to save these beautiful islands by joining hands with Jumeirah Olhahali Island resort team to plant corals and help save a sinking nation. Do a good deed. The world would be so melancholic without these beautiful islands!

Kayto in Jumeirah Olhahali Island is an award-winning restaurant serving Nikkei cuisine.

Nikkei cuisine

Distance: Maldives to Japan = 7,567 kilometres. Maldives to Peru = 16,433 kilometres. The seas are many in between Japan and Peru but they meet deliciously in Kayto, an award winning restaurant that serves Nikkei cuisine, a culinary tradition that combines Peruvian ingredients shaped by Japanese techniques. Try okonomiyaki, roasted langoustines, kinoko salad, grilled octopus with anticucho sauce, and corn purée. For the vegetarians, must-haves include crispy tofu with lotus root, miso tempura flakes and vegan dashi, and miso caramelised eggplant.

Things to know

Visa: Visa on arrival for Indian nationals. No visa fee. However, it is mandatory to fill the imuga form (pre-travel authorisation) 96 hours before travel.

Flights: Several airlines have direct flights into Male. Vistara Premium Economy Mumbai-Male-Mumbai flight costs ₹33,000+. Flight duration: 2.45 hours.

Male airport to Jumeirah Olhahali Island: 55 minutes by speedboat (US$700 per person), 15 minutes by seaplane (US$900 per person). Transfers are not included in the room tariff; if you book 5 nights, speed boat transfer is free.

Payment and currency: Credit cards are accepted. So is the US dollar. 1USD = 15.35 Maldivian Rufiyaa. 1 Indian Rupee = 0.18 Maldivian Rufiyaa.