Maldivian president Muizzu arrives in India for crucial state visit seeking to repair strained ties

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, arrived in India on Sunday, marking the start of a crucial state visit aimed at mending diplomatic relations between the two South Asian nations. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu landed in Delhi for his first state visit to India on Sunday.(X / @MEAIndia)

Muizzu arrived at the Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi at around 4.30 pm.

During this visit, President Muizzu will hold meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials.

The visit signals a thaw in the previously strained ties, as the Maldives seeks to balance its foreign policy between regional powers India and China.

Muizzu's rise to power in 2023 came on the back of an "India Out" campaign, which advocated for the removal of Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives. At the time, Muizzu expressed concerns over foreign troops operating in the strategically important Indian Ocean archipelago. However, the aircraft remained and are being operated by a civilian Indian crew.

The relationship has shown signs of improvement in recent months, with both nations taking steps to bridge the diplomatic gap. In May, Maldivian foreign minister Moosa Zameer visited India, and external affairs minister Jaishankar reciprocated with a trip to the Maldives in August. India also helped the Maldives avoid a potential default on Islamic bond payments by extending the subscription of treasury bills worth $50 million for another year, a gesture that underlines India’s commitment to supporting its maritime neighbour.

Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, has walked a tightrope in recent months, dialling down the rhetoric against India while maintaining his country’s strategic ties with Beijing. During a visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly last month, he clarified that the Maldives' concerns were focused solely on the presence of foreign military personnel, not on any one particular nation.

“We have never been against any one country at any point. It’s not ‘India Out’. The Maldives faced a serious problem with foreign military presence on its soil,” Muizzu said during an interaction at Princeton University.

In a bid to assuage tensions with New Delhi, Muizzu took action against members of his government who had made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi on social media. Two junior ministers who were suspended in January for their comments ultimately resigned from their posts last month, further signalling a shift in Muizzu’s approach towards India.

Muizzu's scheduled meetings

The state visit comes packed with key meetings and ceremonial events, beginning with a call by Jaishankar on Sunday evening at Hotel ITC Maurya, where Muizzu is staying. On Monday, Muizzu will be accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat, a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and the signing of agreements. These meetings are expected to focus on economic cooperation, maritime security, and addressing regional challenges.

Muizzu will also travel to Mumbai and Bengaluru during his visit, where he will engage with the business community and interact with the Maldivian diaspora. These visits aim to boost investment ties and deepen economic collaboration between the two nations.