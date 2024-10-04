Why Maldives President Muizzu is headed to Bengaluru next week

Karnataka capital Bengaluru is set to play a pivotal role as Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu embarks on a five-day trip to India, aimed at revitalizing relations between the two countries after hitting a sour patch since November last year. External affairs minister S Jaishankar with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu in August. (Photo from X)(HT_PRINT)

Though Muizzu attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in in June, this marks his first official bilateral visit to India, news agency PTI reported. The relationship has faced challenges since Muizzu took office, especially given his pro-China stance and calls for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel shortly after his inauguration.

As part of his visit, Muizzu will not only engage with leaders in New Delhi but will also make a significant stop in Bengaluru, where he is set to attend key business events. His schedule in the tech hub is not yet clear, however this part of the visit underscores the city’s importance as a centre for international business and investment.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has highlighted that Muizzu’s trip is expected to enhance cooperation and deepen people-to-people ties between the two nations. During his stay, he will hold discussions with Prime Minister Modi on various bilateral and global issues of mutual interest, alongside a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, the news agency said.

Bengaluru, with its vibrant start-up ecosystem and strong commercial landscape, is well-positioned to foster economic ties with the Maldives. “The Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and holds a special place in the prime minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India's ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’,” the MEA said in a statement.

Recent diplomatic interactions, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives in August, have paved the way for this significant trip. The MEA noted that Muizzu's visit, including the events in Bengaluru, reflects the importance India places on its relationship with the Maldives.

As Bengaluru welcomes the Maldivian president, the city is set to be a focal point for discussions that could shape future collaborations in trade and investment between the two nations.

(With inputs from PTI)