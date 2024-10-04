Mysuru decked up for gombe habba, Dasara; Check out these vibrant visuals of the palace city

The iconic Dasara celebrations in Mysuru have begun, marking the start of 10 days of vibrant festivities. Renowned scholar and writer Hampa Nagarajaiah inaugurated the event with traditional rituals at the Chamundeshwari temple on Chamundi Hills, highlighting the cultural significance of Dasara, celebrated across Karnataka as 'Nada Habba’, meaning ‘the state festival’. The highlight will be the Jumboo Savari elephant procession on Vijayadashmi.(X)

The Karnataka Tourism account on social media site X shared a video of the preparations made for the much anticipated festival. Here is how the palace city looks this Dasara:

Watch this eye catching drone video of how Mysuru lights up at night during the festivities:

The Indian Army also pitched in and organised a display of weapons at the Dasara exhibition in Mysuru. See pictures here:

This year’s Dasara promises an impressive lineup of events, with over 6,500 artists from all corners of Karnataka showcasing their talents, a report said. The streets of Mysuru will come alive with music, dance, and other performances, while the city's historic palace will dazzle with decorative lights. Visitors can enjoy a range of attractions, including a food fair, flower show, and cultural exhibitions spread across various venues.

One of the key highlights every year is the Jumboo Savari, the grand elephant procession that takes place on Vijayadashmi, the festival’s final day. The majestic procession, led by decorated elephants, will wind through a 6-kilometre stretch from the Mysuru Palace to the Banni Mantapa, drawing crowds from all over the country. However, this year’s festivities will be missing the air show.

Keeping up decades of regal tradition, the Mysuru royal family on Thursday held their private durbar, with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar presiding over the ceremony at the palace. Watch a video of the durbar ceremony here:

With its rich mix of culture, tradition, and celebration, Mysuru’s Dasara remains one of South India’s most anticipated festivals.