Friday, Oct 04, 2024
Now ‘green taxis’ to ply to & from the Bengaluru airport; Here’s all you need to know: Report

ByYamini C S
Oct 04, 2024 04:45 PM IST

The Kempegowda International Airport has enhanced its eco-friendly transport options by adding over 170 new electric taxis in its fleet.

More “green taxis” are set to ply to and from the Bengaluru airport in a bid to boost eco-friendly mobility in the tech hub. The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has expanded its eco-friendly transport options with the launch of over 170 new electric taxis, further enhancing its existing fleet of nearly 200 electric vehicles, The Times of India reported.

Inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the initiative aims to provide passengers with sustainable, convenient transportation to and from Bengaluru city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the initiative aims to provide passengers with sustainable, convenient transportation to and from Bengaluru city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In collaboration with Refex eVeelz, a leading player in EV mobility solutions, the initiative aims to provide passengers with a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation between the city and the airport.

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, inaugurated the expanded fleet, praising the move as a significant step in Bengaluru's journey toward becoming a leader in green mobility. This initiative not only boosts eco-friendly transport but also underscores Bengaluru’s commitment to sustainability, Shivakumar said, as quoted by the publication.

The introduction of these electric taxis aligns with Bengaluru’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and modernize its transport infrastructure. Refex eVeelz has already deployed over 570 EVs across the city, supporting the city's green transition. Passengers using the service can choose from a variety of vehicles, including the Tata Nexon EV and M&M XUV400, as well as premium options like the MG ZS EV, the report added.

The company also offers pre-booking services, with fares fixed at 699 as part of a seasonal offer, with no hidden charges or surge pricing. The service also features priority boarding lanes at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, reducing wait times for passengers.

