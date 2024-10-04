Bengaluru’s Whitefield to get new 20,000 sqm convention centre: Report

Bengaluru’s Whitefield area is set to welcome a state-of-the-art exhibition hall-cum-convention centre, boosting the city's reputation as a major hub for business events. The Karnataka Trade Promotion Organization (KTPO) plans to develop a 20,000-square-metre facility that will be connected to the existing exhibition halls in the area, the Moneycontrol reported. The facility, by the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organization (KTPO), will provide parking for 5,000 vehicles and easy metro access.

According to KTPO Managing Director Mahesh B who spoke to reporters on the matter, Whitefield, being a prominent IT hub, is in need of world-class convention spaces to host both national and international events. This new facility aims to set a benchmark for future developments, he said, as quoted in the publication. The centre will offer ample parking for up to 5,000 vehicles, a feature not available in other venues in East Bengaluru. Its strategic location, close to the Kundalahalli and Nallurhalli metro stations, makes it easily accessible for business professionals from across the city, the report noted.

KTPO’s existing trade centre in Whitefield spans 48.35 acres and already boasts two air-conditioned exhibition halls of 10,000 sq m, as well as 11 open exhibition halls. These facilities cater to a wide range of industries, including machinery, heavy equipment, and food services, the report said. The new convention centre will further enhance this space, making it a go-to destination for large-scale events in the tech hub.

KTPO, a joint venture between the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), aims to promote trade and business within the state. The new development is part of Bengaluru’s broader efforts to expand its business infrastructure, alongside other key venues like popular Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

With the city’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) now connecting to over 100 destinations, the city is solidifying its position as a growing hub for business travel and other global events.