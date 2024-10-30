Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan leave for Diwali holiday with Taimur and Jeh; rock simple airport looks

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are off to the Maldives for Diwali holidays. The couple was clicked by the paparazzi on Wednesday at the Mumbai airport with their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. They chose fuss-free, simple attires for their airport look. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their kids, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan travel to the Maldives

Kareena and Saif arrived at the Mumbai airport on October 30. The couple is travelling to the Maldives a day before Diwali to ring in the festivities at the island nation. They were accompanied by their two kids, Jeh and Taimur. The video shows Saif carrying Jeh in his arms, while Kareena held Taimur's hands as the family entered the airport. They also greeted the paparazzi and wished them Happy Diwali.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's airport look

Kareena chose a light purple co-ord ensemble for her airport look. The gingham textured outfit features a kurta shirt and pants set. While the tunic blouse has a collared neckline, quarter-length bell sleeves, front button closures, a high-low asymmetric hem, and a relaxed fit, the pants feature a flared silhouette.

Kareena carried a small handbag with the ensemble, and for accessories, she chose sunglasses, loafers, and a bracelet watch. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and rounded off the airport look with minimal makeup.

As for Saif, he complemented his wife in a minimalistic, classic kurta and pants set in a muted brown shade. The kurta has a round neckline, button closure on the torso, folded full-length sleeves, side slits, and a tailored silhouette. Meanwhile, the pants have a flared fitting. He styled the ensemble with sunglasses, a trimmed beard, hair tied in a ponytail, and tan dress shoes.