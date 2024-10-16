Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra flaunts new belly ring as she lands in Mumbai; slays sporty outfit for airport look

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Oct 16, 2024 04:10 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra flaunted a belly ring with her airport look as she landed in Mumbai today. She wore an all-grey sporty outfit.

Priyanka Chopra has landed in Mumbai. The actor arrived in India on October 16. She flaunted a brand-new belly ring with her sporty airport look. Let's decode the Desi Girl's casual-chic airport look.

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai.
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai.

(Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor: Glam outfits celebs wore for Karwa Chauth to inspire your look)

That belly ring, though!

Paparazzi captured Priyanka Chopra outside the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The actor chose an all-grey ensemble for her arrival. She wore a baggy sweatshirt featuring a round neckline, long sleeves with cinched cuffs, a cropped hem showing off her toned midriff, and a relaxed fit. The short hem length gave a peek at her crystal-embellished belly ring.

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai.
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai.

Priyanka paired the top with matching grey sweatpants featuring a low-rise waist, multiple pockets, a flared baggy silhouette, and a floor-sweeping hem length. She accessorised the ensemble with chunky white sneakers, rings, a dainty gold bracelet, and sunglasses. The grey baseball cap added a sporty touch to PC's ensemble.

Priyanka left her brunette locks loose with the ensemble. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose a simple makeup look featuring pink lips, glowing skin, and feathered brows.

Priyanka Chopra's photoshoot in a blizzard

On Tuesday, the actor posted pictures from a brand photoshoot she did in Switzerland. “Just a little BTS from my campaign shoot in Switzerland @perfectmomentsports. Amongst an actual blizzard. But fun was had,” Priyanka captioned the photos. The photos show her dressed in a skiing outfit featuring a body-hugging silhouette. Black boots completed PC's look.

About Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in December 2018. They have a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra, born through surrogacy in 2022. On the work front, the actor recently wrapped up filming for director Frank E. Flowers' The Bluff. She announced the news with a post on Instagram.

