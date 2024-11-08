Kareena Kapoor’s diet secrets for glowing skin: Drink at least 3 litre water every day, eat wholesome healthy food

Kareena Kapoor follows a simple diet and beauty routine to keep her skin healthy and radiant. In a 2018 interview with Vogue India, Kareena said she swears by almond oil for luminous skin. The actor also revealed her 'top three unbreakable skin commandment' and how she starts her day. Also read | What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79: Her top 3 traditional Indian skincare ingredients Kareena Kapoor is known for her glowing skin. (File Photo)

Kareena's top 3 skincare rules for glowing skin

Asked if she follow a specific diet and what her ‘unbreakable skin commandments’ were, Kareena said, "I feel when you're satiated, you feel happy and it shows on your skin. When people don't eat for different reasons and go on strict diets, they tend to binge eat and that's when your skin breaks out. I believe that you should stick to three basic meals, if not four — wholesome healthy food that will make you happy... (her skin commandments) never sleep with make-up on, drink at least three litres of water every day, no matter what part of the world you're in, keep your moisturiser handy... I drink at least three litres of water everyday. No matter where I am, hydration is my mainstay."

And how does Kareena start her day? The actor revealed ‘with a wholesome fruit and a big glass of water — not warm or hot — just room temperature water’.

Kareena swears by almond oil for dry skin

Kareena also revealed her remedy for breakouts: sometimes, a good toothpaste dabbed on the affected area works. Asked to share a skincare home remedy she and her family swear by, the actor, who has dry skin, said, "Almond oil — on a lazy day at home we just soak ourselves up in it! A combination of that and yoghurt is great for the face too, if you have dry skin."

What's the secret to Kareena's glow? The actor said 'your state of mind plays a major role'. She added that while there are good days and there are bad days, 'when you're happy, you glow'.

Kareena also spoke about her skincare routine. She said she does not believe in using a lot of products, but does 'have a basic routine'. She uses a night cream before going to bed, which helps repair her skin, and she applies a hydrating mask once a week.