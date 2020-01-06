e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Soha Ali Khan shares pictures of Inaaya chasing a peacock in Australia, feeding sheep. See pics

Soha Ali Khan shares pictures of Inaaya chasing a peacock in Australia, feeding sheep. See pics

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have been sharing pictures from their Australian vacation. See Inaaya’s pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 06, 2020 17:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Soha Ali Khan shared pictures of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu from their Australian holiday.
Soha Ali Khan shared pictures of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu from their Australian holiday.
         

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, along with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, have been stationed in Australia for a while to celebrate the New Year. Both have been sharing pictures from their vacation, the latest is of Inaaya at a petting zoo.

In one such picture, shared by Soha, Inaaya can be seen running after a peacock. In other pictures, she is feeding ponnies and sheep. Inaaya’s face is not visible to the camera, but she seems to be enjoying feeding the sheep and ponnies.

Inaaya with animals at the zoo.
Inaaya with animals at the zoo.

Inaaya is quite a hit online like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan. Their pictures from their family outing in Pataudi and later in Ranthambore on the occasion of Inaaya’s grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s birthday were eagerly lapped up by fans.

 

 

On the work front, Kunal saw the release of the trailer of his upcoming film, Malang on Monday. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and himself, Malang has been directed by Mohit Suri. Touted to be a crime thriller, the trailer shows us how all the four principle characters have a strong murderous streak in them. Taking lives, gives Aditya’s character an unusual high, for Kunal’s character, it is a need and for Anil Kapoor’s character, taking lives is a habit. However, from the look of it, Disha Patani’s obsession with murder seems the most dangerous--as it is fun for her.

Kunal’s last film was Kalank, which sank without a trace at the box office. Speaking about his role in the film, Kunal had told Pinkvilla, “Karan and myself and nobody else had seen me in such a character, different makeup, kohl eyes, then again 180 degree when it comes to the role because he is introduced as this righteous guy in the beginning and later in the second half he comes in his own, a greyer side to him.”

