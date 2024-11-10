Budget travel guide: How to visit Maldives in less than 1.25 lakh

Contrary to the popular perception of Maldives being a holiday destination only for the rich, the island nation is actually very pocket-friendly for a budget traveller. Maldives is a tranquil tropical vacation. (Shutterstock)

First, let’s debunk the ‘Maldives is only for the rich’ myth. No, Maldives, the lowest-lying nation in the world, is not only a holiday destination for the rich and mighty, you can have a good 5-6 day Maldives’ holiday within a ₹1.25 lakh budget. All you have to do is shed the yearning for fancy resorts on private islands, book a guesthouse or hotel in public island and save a fortune on accommodation tariff. You can also stay in Male and visit other islands.

Also read: Budget travel guide: How to visit Abu Dhabi in less than ₹1.5 lakh

Must do/see in Male

For a half-day walking tour of Male city, you can start with a visit to Masjidh Al Sulthan Muhammad, also known as the Islamic Centre of Maldives, which is an architectural marvel. Spend an evening in Artificial Beach, the only man-made beach in Maldives. Visit Hukuru Miskiy, dating back to 1658, it is among the oldest mosque structures built in Male.

Next, see Mulee Aage, built in 1906, it is the residence of the President of the Republic of Maldives. Take a moment to visit the Tsunami Monument, built to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the 2004 tsunami. Then walk across Sinamale Bridge, also known as the China Maldives Friendship Bridge, which is 2.1 km long. After this, dive onboard a real submarine with the Whale Submarine, one of the world’s largest deep diving passenger submarines. With 50 seats, Whale Submarine is certified to dive up to 150 meters. Finally, the National Museum is a must-visit for history lovers. You can stay in Male and get the chance to visit different islands.

ALSO READ: 7 absolutely thrilling things to do in Maldives' Olhahali Island: Snorkel with sharks, plant corals and much more

Must eat

All private island resorts have fancy restaurants serving cuisines from across the globe. In Male city and public islands, try these local Maldivian food:

Roshi: The Maldivian version of roti.

Garudhiya: Fish soup

Kukulhu riha: Braised chicken in a coconut-based sauce

Masi huni: Classic Maldivian breakfast of finely shredded smoked tuna, grated coconut, lemon and chilli.

Boshi mashuni: Banana flower salad

Dhonkeyo Kajuru: Sweet banana fritters

Raa: Toddy made from palm flowers.

Handulu bondibai: Rice pudding

Kulhi boakibaa: Maldivian version of tapas (small eats)

Fihuna Mas: Whole grilled fish

ALSO READ: Emerging travel trends: Move over Maldives, Paris! Millennials, Gen Z are now chasing these offbeat tourist destinations

Travel

For Visa, it is on arrival for Indian nationals, with no visa fee. However, it is mandatory to fill out the imuga form (pre-travel authorisation) 96 hours before travel.

Now for the flights, Air India Mumbai-Male-Mumbai direct Economy flight starts at ₹22,000+ (Flight duration: 2 hours 45 minutes). Air India Delhi-Male-Delhi direct Economy flight starts at ₹34,000+ (Flight duration: 4 hours 05 minutes). Indigo Bengaluru-Male-Bengaluru direct Economy flight starts at ₹34,000+ (Flight duration: 2 hours).

Accommodation

Now for accommodation for 4 nights, for 2 adults and no children here are the options:

Samann Grand in Male City: ₹ 61,000+ (excluding taxes)

61,000+ (excluding taxes) Kaani Palm Beach (Maafushi): ₹ 36,000+(excluding taxes)

36,000+(excluding taxes) Heron Beach Hotel (Dhiffushi): ₹ 24,000+ (excluding taxes).

Guesthouses are cheaper and available on various islands. Make sure they are licensed operators. The most popular local islands with guesthouse accommodation include Gulf, Maafushi, and Dhigurah, all of which are easily accessible from Male. You can also check Couchsurf and AirBnB options on public islands.

Currency

The currency is Maldivian Rufiyaa. And 1 Indian Rupee = 0.18 Maldivian Rufiyaa. Credit cards are accepted everywhere (except in small shops); so is the US dollar. 1USD = 15.35 Maldivian Rufiyaa.

Getting Around

Once you arrive at Velana International Airport (MLE), you will have to take a ferry, a seaplane, or a speedboat to the island where your accommodation is booked. Check whether the transfer is included in your room tariff. Seaplane transfer is always at least 30% more expensive than speedboat transfer.

MTCC’s Comprehensive Transport Network connects a large part of the dispersed islands in the country and offers a transport system between the islands. It provides bus service to Greater Male, Addu City, Fuvamulah City, L. Isdhoo/Kalaidhoo, and L. Gan/Fonadhoo. You can walk through Male City. But if you have luggage, you can hail a taxi, they usually charge extra for luggage.

Money saving tips

Stay in public islands, as the accommodation is usually at least 50% cheaper than the private islands. Check for packages where transfer from Male airport to the island is included, as speedboats are usually 30-40% cheaper than seaplanes.

A beach villa is always cheaper than an overwater villa/unit. Always choose a larger resort that offers different kinds of accommodation, such as Siyam World, which is one of the largest, with over 472 villas and 21 accommodation categories. If you want to book any activity, book early, as most early bird discounts are 15-20% less than the regular price. And lastly, eat in local restaurants.

Dos & Don’ts

Maldives has a list of prohibited items including alcohol, any kind of drugs, pork, religious materials for distribution and idols for worship.

• Visitors caught importing alcohol into the Maldives will be handed a fine of up to US$500 and risk a short custodial sentence.

• PDA in Male City is considered inappropriate but not in resort islands.

• Consumption of alcohol is strictly prohibited in public places; alcohol can only be served in resorts and hotel bars.

• If you are staying in Male City, do not stay out after 10 pm.

• Don’t drink tap water.

• Do not sell or purchase turtle shells or corals.

• Follow the rules when swimming in public areas.

• Do not carry pornographic material including sex toys.

• If you are carrying goods valued at Maldivian Rufiyaa 10,001 and above (excluding personal use items), you must declare the goods and pay the required duty.

• Flash flooding can affect low-lying islands during periods of heavy rain. Follow the advice of the local authorities.