Indian travellers today are driven by a mix of curiosity, technology and a growing consciousness towards sustainability but one of the most significant shifts is the increasing preference for unconventional destinations. Rather than flocking to traditional tourist hotspots, travellers are now seeking out less explored, off-the-beaten-path locales. Emerging travel trends: Move over Maldives, Paris! Millennials, Gen Z are now chasing these offbeat tourist destinations (Photo by Pixabay)

Beyond the ordinary:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, revealed, “This trend is fueled by a desire for unique experiences that offer a deeper connection to the culture, nature and people of a region, far from the overcrowded mainstream sites. Sustainable travel surely is making its way up the pecking order, with a growing number of travellers opting for eco-friendly accommodations, choosing low-impact activities and supporting local economies. This shift reflects a broader awareness of the environmental and social impact of tourism, as well as a commitment to preserving the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the destinations they visit.”

If you are someone who loves travelling to offbeat places then here are a few must-visit locations you need to go to this rainy season.(Instagram)

He added, “Technology also plays a pivotal role in this transformation. The rise of AI-driven travel planning tools, personalized recommendations, and virtual reality previews allows travellers to discover and plan trips to lesser-known destinations with ease. Additionally, the demand for seamless connectivity and convenience is driving innovations in travel apps and platforms, making it easier for tourists to navigate unfamiliar territories, access local services, and make informed decisions on the go. Interest-based travel with the help of OTAs is another emerging trend, with travellers increasingly organising their trips around specific passions, whether it's culinary experiences, art, adventure sports, or wellness retreats. This niche approach to travel not only enriches the overall experience but also opens up new destinations that cater specifically to these interests.”

Not your usual getaway:

Bringing his expertise to the same, Vinay Bagri, CEO and Co-Founder of Niyo, revealed, “Emerging destinations like Indonesia, Vietnam, Georgia, the Philippines and Malaysia are gaining popularity among both Gen Z and Millennials with a notable 20% increase in spends within the 18-24 age group, fueled by the growing popularity of offbeat destinations.”

Darjeeling might be one of the most visited tourist destinations in India but it has a lot of unexplored places for nature lovers that you need to visit if you haven't already.(Instagram)

According to him, “Seasonality impacts travel trends, with offbeat destinations in Southeast Asian countries experiencing higher popularity during the winter and spring seasons, while destinations like Europe and Central Asia are favored during the summer season and autumn seasons. Millennials still allocate a larger share of their spends to traditional destinations compared to offbeat ones, whereas Gen Z tends to spend a higher proportion on offbeat destinations.”