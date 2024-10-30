Budget travel guide: How to visit Abu Dhabi in less than 1.5 lakh

Located in the calm waters of the Arabian Gulf, Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is known for its breathtaking landscapes, including islands, desert, mangroves, fossil dunes, oases and wadis (valleys). Here, ancient heritage meets modern architectural marvels and a huge adrenaline rush in the theme parks. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is an architectural marvel.

If you are planning a short 4-5 day holiday in Abu Dhabi, you won’t have to loosen the purse strings much - it is easily doable in less than ₹1.5 lakhs. Just pick your accommodation wisely, use public transport and eat like a local in traditional eateries. And if you are ready to snooze in backpacker hostels & dormitories, you can happily save for shopping as well. (Also read: From Gaza to Beirut: El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt defies war, celebrates Palestinian and Lebanese cinema)

Must-see/do in Abu Dhabi:

Take a spin around the race track?

• Ferrari World Yas Island: The Ferrari-branded theme park on Yas Island is home to more than 40 record-breaking attractions, including the highest loop ride, and it all happens underneath the tallest space-frame structure on the planet.

• The Flying Aces ride is where you can experience the world's highest roller-coaster loop. Climb 63 metres at a 51-degree angle, and enjoy the ride! Or hop on to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, and speed through the park at a mind-blowing 240km/hour.

• Snow Abu Dhabi: Snow Abu Dhabi has 12 exhilarating rides and 17 amusing attractions spread over approximately 10,000 square feet of winter wonderland.

• Go to Al Ain, an oasis city packed with museums and relics. Jebel Hafit, Abu Dhabi's tallest peak, has 5,000-year-old tombs to explore at the foot.

• Immerse yourself in culture at Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

• Get a taste of Emirati heritage at the Desert Rose Bedouin Desert Camp that offers visitors authentic desert activities including camel rides, evening buffets, belly dance performances and much more.

• Explore Abu Dhabi’s dynamic market culture at the Mina Markets. Learn about the city's historic connection with the Arabian Gulf at the Fish Souk, pick up a memento for your trip at the Carpet Souk, and see the Vegetable Souk’s vibrant selection of fresh produce.

• Step back in time by visiting Qasr Al Hosn, a fort incorporating the area's oldest standing structure, a watchtower built in the 1760s, it was also home to the royal family at one point!

Don’t Miss: Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (December 06-08, 2024).

Must-eat in Abu Dhabi:

• Gahwa (Arabic coffee) is an essential part of Emirati culture. Visit Bait Al Gawha in Qasr Al Hosn to sample the local coffee and learn the art of this social ritual.

• To feel like a local you must eat like a local. There's nowhere better to do this than Mezlai at Emirates Palace. The award-winning restaurant is designed to resemble an airy Bedouin tent and pays homage to the UAE's heritage through traditional Emirati dishes and beverages. Also try Yadoos House Restaurant & Cafe and Al Mabeet for traditional local food.

• For the best breakfast, head to McGettigan’s, Carluccio’s, and Desert Gate.

• Try Emirate food in Al Fair (Yas Island). Don’t miss balalit (sweetened vermicelli noodles with cardamom & saffron), chebab (Emirati pancakes), and machboos (spiced rice dish).

• For street food, step into Salt (Umm Al Emarat Park).

Visa

As of October 2024, Indian nationals with a valid visa for the US, the UK, or European Union can get a visa on arrival at any UAE port of entry. The visa is valid for 14 days, and can be extended for another 14 days. If not, you can apply for a tourist visa online (30-day single entry, Fee: US$150).

Flight (around mid-November for Economy class):

Mumbai-Abu Dhabi-Mumbai direct return flight on Etihad starts at ₹18,000 (duration: 3hours 25 minutes). Etihad direct return flight from Chennai starts at ₹18,500 (duration: 4hours 35 minutes). Several airlines offer direct flights to Abu Dhabi out of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi & other cities.

Hotel accommodation for 4 nights excluding taxes (2 adults, no children):

• Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi Yes Island: INR 39,000

• Ramada Abu Dhabi Corniche: INR 33,000

• Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi: INR 62,000

• Ibis Abu Dhabi Gate: ₹33,00

• On VacationRenter and AirBnB, you can find cheaper rooms, studios or full apartments. Hostels are available for backpackers.

Getting around

Taxis are reasonably priced and the most popular way to get around the city but you can also get around by buses, ferries or rent a car. The Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus is also a handy option to get around the city. It’s free and available for local and international tourists who book a hotel or purchase attraction tickets in Abu Dhabi.

Save big money by using public transport: A single public bus ride costs only Dhs 2 with the cost capped at Dhs5 per trip for passengers who need to change buses before reaching their destination. A normal taxi fare starts at Dhs 12 & then Dhs 1.82 per kilometre. A one-way trip to downtown Abu Dhabi usually costs around Dhs70–Dhs80.

Buy Abu Dhabi Pass for great discounts: Starting at Dhs 149, Abu Dhabi Pass grants free and discounted access to the city’s leading attractions as well as perks like buy-one-get-one-free offers at over 500 dining outlets and 10% off any hotel stay in the city.

App: Download Experience Abu Dhabi (available on iOS and Android) for all the information that you’ll require.

Currency: 1 UAE Dirham (Dhs) = INR 22.90

Dos & Don’ts:

Avoid drinking in public places in Abu Dhabi.

• Avoid PDA in public places

• Respect prayer times and do not eat in public when the locals are fasting during Ramadan.

• Use your right hand when accepting a gift or when eating.

• Do not drink alcohol in public. Alcohol is sold and consumed only in licensed bars and authorised restaurants.

• Do not dance in public.

• Seek permission before taking photographs of strangers.

• There is zero-tolerance for drugs & any form of narcotics.

• Don’t jaywalk: You can get a Dh400 penalty for jaywalking; from next March, you can risk a fine between Dhs5,000 and Dhs10,000 and imprisonment.

(Note: All flight & hotel rates are for mid-November and will vary according to your holiday dates)