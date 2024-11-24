Fans think Tara Sutaria's latest book recco is a reference to ex Aadar Jain-Alekha's wedding: 'Karma is a B**ch'

Former actor Aadar Jain has kicked off his wedding celebrations with Alekha Advani. The couple celebrated their 'roka' ceremony with friends and family on Saturday evening. Amid all this, his ex-girlfriend Tara Sutaria seems to be dropping some hints about her feelings about their union, or so thinks Reddit. (Also read: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani make first appearance after roka ceremony; Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma attend) Fans are connecting Tara Sutaria's latest book recommendation to Aadar Jain and Alekha's wedding.

What did Tara post?

A post on popular sub-Reddit Bolly Blinds and Gossip drew a connection between Tara's latest book recommendation and Aadar's wedding. They shared an Instagram Stories post by Tara where she showed her latest read. “Just got my hands on @shomemak's new book! ‘Karma is a B**ch’. I cannot wait to start reading. Everyone grab your copy on Amazon now,” she wrote. The Reddit post's title read, “Tara Sutaria’s read on Adar Jain’s roka day seems like a warning.”

What Reddit thinks

A person commented, “Such a tara-ific way to diss someone lollll.” Another said, “Go girl, funny thing is the book cover has one man and two women.” A comment read, “So Karma for whom? Bride, groom? I’m guessing for both for marrying each other.”

A person said, “Going by what they did to her she is right in dragging them. They are shi**y people and everyone should know. I would be devastated if my best friend did that to me.”

Another Reddit had a hot take, mentioning how Tara could have avoided giving the couple the satisfaction. “People might not agree but actions like these are never a good look on anyone. If anything it accomplishes the opposite of what people intend it to accomplish - She intended to make them feel bad but now Aadar and whatever unfortunate chick he's marrying have the satisfaction of knowing that Tara is still affected by it!! As cliche as it is, The opposite of love isn't hate, the opposite of love is indifference. Hate is just love gone sour!! For the girlies who struggle with indifference, I think it's better to fake it till you make it. Otherwise you'd end up doing something silly like this and when the love/hate wears off, you'd be left a giant bowl of shame. And shame is very very difficult emotion to process!!” A Redditor agreed, “Yes, indifference frees you, but if you are struggling, pointless to show it to the person who didn’t give a damn about you.”

About Tara-Aadar-Alekha

Tara and Aadar dated for a few years before splitting around 2023. In November, Aadar announced that he had proposed to Alekha. It was later discovered that Alekha used to be close friends with Aadar and Tara, often ‘third -wheeling’ them when they were dating.

Aadar is the grandson of late actor-director Raj Kapoor. Tara made her big screen debut with Student of the Year 2.