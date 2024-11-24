Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani make first appearance after roka ceremony; Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma attend

ByAnanya Das
Nov 24, 2024 07:54 AM IST

For the roka ceremony, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani wore matching white outfits. He was seen in a kurta, jacket and trousers. She wore a saree.

Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Alekha Advani's roka ceremony was held on Saturday night. Their family members and close friends attended the event in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita, among other members of the Kapoor family, were seen at the event venue. (Also Read | Aadar Jain gets engaged to Alekha Advani, shares pics from beach proposal; cousin Kareena Kapoor blesses them)

Aadar Jain's cousins Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor attended his roka ceremony with Alekha Advani.
Aadar Jain's cousins Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor attended his roka ceremony with Alekha Advani.

Aadar and Alekha's roka ceremony

In a clip, Aadar was seen stepping out of a car as he was greeted by his family members with kisses and hugs. Aadar took the blessings of the elders of his family. Aadar and Alekha, for the roka ceremony, wore matching white outfits. He was seen in a kurta, jacket and trousers. She wore a saree.

Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir attend event

For the event, Kareena wore a blue and golden saree and a matching sleeveless blouse. She also wore a neckpiece and bangles. Karisma Kapoor opted for a black and golden suit. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black T-shirt, matching blazer and pants. Neetu Kapoor was seen in a pink and golden suit.

Several other people were also seen at the event venue. many of them, including Kareena, carried a gift basket with them.

About Aadar and Alekha

Aadar and Alekha made their relationship public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of themselves together. Before that they were seen together at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena Kapoor and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. earlier he was in a relationship with Tara Sutaria. She had confirmed her breakup with Aadar in November 2023.

A few months ago, Aadar took to his Instagram to announce his engagement with Alekha. The actor went down on one knee to propose marriage to Alekha.

She is the founder of Way Well, which curates wellness events, workshops and interactive sessions. Aadar is the younger son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain. He has an elder brother Armaan Jain.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On