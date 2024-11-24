Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani make first appearance after roka ceremony; Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma attend

Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Alekha Advani's roka ceremony was held on Saturday night. Their family members and close friends attended the event in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita, among other members of the Kapoor family, were seen at the event venue. (Also Read | Aadar Jain gets engaged to Alekha Advani, shares pics from beach proposal; cousin Kareena Kapoor blesses them) Aadar Jain's cousins Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor attended his roka ceremony with Alekha Advani.

Aadar and Alekha's roka ceremony

In a clip, Aadar was seen stepping out of a car as he was greeted by his family members with kisses and hugs. Aadar took the blessings of the elders of his family. Aadar and Alekha, for the roka ceremony, wore matching white outfits. He was seen in a kurta, jacket and trousers. She wore a saree.

Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir attend event

For the event, Kareena wore a blue and golden saree and a matching sleeveless blouse. She also wore a neckpiece and bangles. Karisma Kapoor opted for a black and golden suit. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black T-shirt, matching blazer and pants. Neetu Kapoor was seen in a pink and golden suit.

Several other people were also seen at the event venue. many of them, including Kareena, carried a gift basket with them.

About Aadar and Alekha

Aadar and Alekha made their relationship public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of themselves together. Before that they were seen together at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena Kapoor and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. earlier he was in a relationship with Tara Sutaria. She had confirmed her breakup with Aadar in November 2023.

A few months ago, Aadar took to his Instagram to announce his engagement with Alekha. The actor went down on one knee to propose marriage to Alekha.

She is the founder of Way Well, which curates wellness events, workshops and interactive sessions. Aadar is the younger son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain. He has an elder brother Armaan Jain.