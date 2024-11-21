Nita Ambani shows a leaner new look in simple green suit at polling station: Watch

Nita Ambani stepped out to cast her vote at a Mumbai polling booth on Wednesday as Maharashtra Assembly elections were underway across all 288 constituencies. She was joined by her daughter, Isha Ambani. Nita Ambani wore an elegant green suit for casting voting in Mumbai,

Known for her glamorous and couture-heavy style, Nita opted for a refreshingly simple look, wearing a plain green suit. For those who prefer understated elegance, her voting-day outfit is a perfect style inspiration. Scroll down to take notes! (Also read: Nita Ambani's stunning Chanel jacket comes with a price tag that could buy you a brand new car! Check cost )

Nita Ambani's simple ethnic look for casting vote

Nita Ambani is surely ageing like fine wine, and her recent appearance proved just that. She looked noticeably leaner, radiating elegance in a chic ethnic ensemble. Opting for a soothing shade of moss green, her kurta features a scoop neckline, a loose fit, full sleeves, and an uneven hemline. The intricate golden floral detailing adorning the fabric added a regal touch, perfectly balancing simplicity and grace. She completed the look with a pair of matching palazzo pants.

She accessorised her look with a pair of emerald green stud earrings, a statement ring adorning her finger, and bright green flats. She looked absolutely radiant with minimal makeup that included winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade. Her luscious tresses were styled into a chic side-parted bun, and a little red bindi adorned her forehead, perfectly completing her elegant look.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is a renowned Indian businesswoman and philanthropist who is celebrated for her role as the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also holds a director's position at Reliance Industries. Married to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, Nita is a proud mother to three children: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani.