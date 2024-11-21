Nita Ambani shows a leaner new look in simple green suit at polling station: Watch
Nita Ambani kept it simple yet chic while casting her vote in the Maharashtra elections, opting for a green kurta and palazzo pants, looking visibly leaner.
Nita Ambani stepped out to cast her vote at a Mumbai polling booth on Wednesday as Maharashtra Assembly elections were underway across all 288 constituencies. She was joined by her daughter, Isha Ambani.
Known for her glamorous and couture-heavy style, Nita opted for a refreshingly simple look, wearing a plain green suit. For those who prefer understated elegance, her voting-day outfit is a perfect style inspiration. Scroll down to take notes! (Also read: Nita Ambani's stunning Chanel jacket comes with a price tag that could buy you a brand new car! Check cost )
Nita Ambani's simple ethnic look for casting vote
Nita Ambani is surely ageing like fine wine, and her recent appearance proved just that. She looked noticeably leaner, radiating elegance in a chic ethnic ensemble. Opting for a soothing shade of moss green, her kurta features a scoop neckline, a loose fit, full sleeves, and an uneven hemline. The intricate golden floral detailing adorning the fabric added a regal touch, perfectly balancing simplicity and grace. She completed the look with a pair of matching palazzo pants.
She accessorised her look with a pair of emerald green stud earrings, a statement ring adorning her finger, and bright green flats. She looked absolutely radiant with minimal makeup that included winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade. Her luscious tresses were styled into a chic side-parted bun, and a little red bindi adorned her forehead, perfectly completing her elegant look.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is a renowned Indian businesswoman and philanthropist who is celebrated for her role as the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also holds a director's position at Reliance Industries. Married to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, Nita is a proud mother to three children: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani.
