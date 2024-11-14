Nita Ambani's stunning Chanel jacket comes with a price tag that could buy you a brand new car! Check cost

Nita Ambani recently turns heads at the Tira beauty event held at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The star-studded event saw A-listers like Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Triptii Dimri, Mira Rajput, and others in attendance. However, it was Nita who stole the limelight with her exquisite look, which was complemented by a unique popcorn-shaped bag. She was there to support her daughter Isha Ambani's new venture. Keep reading to know more about her look. (Also read: Nita Ambani’s simple look shows how to rock florals-on-florals as she poses with Anupam Kher at NMACC. See pics ) Nita Ambani dazzled at the Tira beauty event in Mumbai, wearing a Chanel Resort 2024 jacket.(Instagram)

Nita Ambani rocks exquisite Chanel jacket

Nita Ambani looked stunning in a Chanel Resort 2024 jacket featuring a v-neckline with striking black detailing along the borders. The jacket showcased a classy plaid pattern with black and brown lines set against an ivory background. It also had two pockets on each side and loose-fit sleeves, with a striped shirt peeking from underneath. She paired the elegant jacket with relaxed-fit black trousers, completing a sophisticated look.

What is the price of her jacket?

If you're wondering how much Nita's jacket costs, we've got the details for you. According to the Vestiaire Collective site, her Chanel Resort jacket comes with a price tag of $14,866, which is equivalent to approximately ₹12,30,000.

Nita Ambani's Chanel jacket costs ₹12,30,000(www.vestiairecollective.com)

She accessorised her look with oversized transparent hoop earrings, a statement ring adorning her finger, a pair of high heels, and an eye-catching Pop Coco bag from Chanel's 2024-2025 collection. Her makeup was flawless, featuring smudged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, contoured cheekbones, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick shade. Completing her sophisticated look, her luscious tresses were styled in a loose side partition, adding the perfect finishing touch.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is an Indian philanthropist and businesswoman, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Mukesh Ambani and has three children: Isha, Akash, and Anant.