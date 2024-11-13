Nita Ambani’s simple look shows how to rock florals-on-florals as she poses with Anupam Kher at NMACC. See pics

Nita Ambani, beyond being a philanthropist and business mogul, is a true fashion maven. Every appearance she makes is a statement; her looks are anything but ordinary, as she often features couture pieces and exquisite jewels that set the fashion police on high alert. Recently, an Instagram account dedicated to Ambani updates shared a story of Nita posing alongside Anupam Kher at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center, where she stunned in a florals-on-florals ensemble. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Even Nita Ambani's ‘simple’ silk co-ord set is worth almost ₹1 lakh! Anant, Mukesh Ambani opt for comfy fits in Dubai ) Nita Ambani stuns in floral co-ord set at NMACC with Anupam Kher(Instagram/@ambani_update)

Nita Ambani rocks florals-on-florals

However, her latest look takes a refreshing departure from her usual ethnic ensembles, embracing a minimal look in a floral co-ord set. Nita Ambani chose a stylish set featuring a full-sleeve shirt with a collared neckline adorned with a vibrant floral print in enchanting hues of pink, green, and black, complete with button details. She elevated the monochromatic style by pairing it with matching trousers, achieving a look that's both classy and trendy. If you're looking for a lesson in rocking florals-on-florals, Nita's latest outfit is one to bookmark.

Nita Ambani and Anupam Kher at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

No look of Nita's is ever complete without her statement jewels, and this appearance was no exception. She accessorised her outfit with stunning diamond stud earrings that elevated her look to new heights. For makeup, she donned winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a pop of bright red lipstick. Her luscious tresses, left loose in a side parting, perfectly rounded off her elegant look. On the other hand, Anupam Kher looked dashing in a black shirt neatly tucked into denim jeans.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is an Indian philanthropist and businesswoman, known for her leadership as the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. Nita is married to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited. Together, they have three children: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani.