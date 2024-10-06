Nita Ambani stuns in elegant rani pink kurta set during visit to grandson Prithvi’s school. See pics

Nita Ambani recently visited her grandson Prithvi Ambani's school and spent time interacting with his classmates. Adorable photos of the visit quickly went viral on social media. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Nita is seen sitting with a group of young students, reading to them. Also spotted in the images is Jehangir 'Jeh' Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who is Prithvi's classmate. Ambani visited her grandson's school in a stunning rani pink kurta look. (Instagram/@daismumbai)

Nita Ambani is renowned for her classy and elegant dressing sense, and her recent school visit was no different. She wowed in a stunning rani pink kurta, exuding both glamour and grace, making yet another chic fashion statement. Let's decode her look and take some fashion notes for our wardrobe. (Also read: Nita Ambani shines like royalty in exquisite ivory saree and opulent pearl necklace: Watch )

Nita Ambani stuns in pink ethnic ensemble

Nita Ambani donned an elegant kurta set that exuded sophistication in a vibrant shade of pink. The kurta features a chic split crew neckline adorned with intricate golden embroidery, radiating royalty. The full sleeves are beautifully embellished with golden borders and delicate sequin work, adding a touch of glamour, while the relaxed fit of the kurta flatters her figure perfectly. To complete the look, she paired it with a matching organza dupatta that boasts golden borders and matching pants, showcasing a coordinated ethnic look that is both timeless and trendy.

She accessorised her look with opulent diamond stud earrings, a trendy brown Saint Louis tote bag, and a pair of strappy red high heels that perfectly complemented her ensemble. Her makeup was on point, featuring soft pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious, blow-dried tresses elegantly styled in a side partition, she perfectly rounded off her ethnic look.

About Nita Ambani

Philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani is the wife of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia. She is the daughter of Ravindrabhai and Purnima Dalal. Together, Nita and Mukesh have three children: Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani.