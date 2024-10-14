Want to look like Radhika Merchant, Alia Bhatt at your wedding? Try these 6 bridal makeup hacks from a celebrity artist

Wedding day is one of the most important days of your life, and having a flawless, long-lasting makeup look is essential to feeling your best. From the ceremony to the after-party, your makeup needs to stay fresh and radiant. Afreen Petiwala, celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist who has created stunning looks for stars like Alia Bhatt at her mehendi ceremony, Hina Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, shared with HT Lifestyle some expert bridal makeup hacks to help ensure you look picture-perfect throughout your special day. (Also read: Wish to achieve that glowing Korean glass skin for Navratri? Try 8 easy dermatologist-approved beauty tips ) Here are essential bridal makeup hacks for a flawless wedding look(Instagram)

1. Hydration is key

The foundation of flawless bridal makeup is well-hydrated skin. Start by reducing puffiness with an ice-cold water dip for your face. This tightens pores and freshens up your skin. Follow up with a lymphatic massage to boost circulation, leaving your face firm and glowing. Be sure to apply a super-hydrating cream and finish with a hydrating fixer spray to lock in moisture.

2. Choose the right foundation

Choose a foundation that matches your skin tone.(Freepik)

For a natural yet flawless complexion, select a lightweight, long-lasting foundation that is highly pigmented. This ensures full coverage without looking cakey or heavy. Your skin will appear radiant, yet breathable, allowing it to hold up through the day's celebrations.

3. Tailor your setting powder based on climate

- For humid weather: Set your foundation with a generous amount of compact or loose powder to keep your skin matte and non-sweaty.

- For dry weather: Focus only on setting your T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin) to prevent over-mattifying and maintain a natural glow.

4. Go waterproof for eye makeup

Weddings can be emotional, so it's important to opt for waterproof makeup.(Unsplash)

Brides need eye makeup that lasts through tears and laughter. Opt for waterproof eyeliner (kajal) and mascara to prevent smudging, ensuring your look stays sharp and intact throughout the day. Whether you're dancing, crying, or celebrating, waterproof products ensure your eyes look flawless.

5. Long-lasting lip colour

Select a hydrating, long-lasting lipstick that's both kiss-proof and smudge-proof. This will allow you to enjoy every moment—eating, drinking, or kissing—without the need for constant touch-ups. It's essential for your lip colour to stay vibrant and fresh.

6. Set it all with a fixer spray

Finish your bridal look with a makeup fixer spray.(Shutterstock)

Finally, lock your entire look in place with a hydrating fixer spray. This will ensure your makeup stays fresh, glowing, and flawless throughout the ceremony, reception, and beyond.

By following these hacks, you'll achieve a flawless bridal look that lasts from "I do" to the last dance, leaving you confident and radiant all day long.