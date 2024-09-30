Wish to achieve that glowing Korean glass skin for Navratri? Try 8 easy dermatologist-approved beauty tips

Raise your hand if you've been dreaming of that perfect, dewy glow as the festive season approaches. There's no better time to flaunt your best glass skin than during the Navratri celebrations when luminous and hydrated skin can truly enhance your colourful garba look. Glass skin, the popular K- beauty trend, is all about achieving a smooth, radiant finish that makes you the star of every event. As you get ready to dazzle at parties and gatherings, achieving glass skin can give you that extra boost of confidence and make your festive season even more spectacular. (Also read: Bridal beauty guide: 9 essential skincare tips for a perfect wedding glow ) To achieve glass skin during festivities, prioritise a thoughtful skincare regimen.(Instagram )

Dr. Mili Sinha, Aesthetic Physician at La Clinique, Hyderabad, shared with HT Lifestyle, “Achieving glass skin during the festive season isn't just about a fleeting festive glow, it's about committing to a skincare routine that genuinely enhances and nurtures your skin's natural brilliance. While indulging in oily foods and sweets and staying up late during celebrations can throw your skin's repair processes off balance, it's essential to stay mindful of your eating and sleeping habits this season. However, adopting a thoughtful skincare regimen can surely help get a glass skin. Think of double cleansing, hydrating toners, and daily serums to keep your skin luminous and healthy throughout the year. This way, you will always be ready to dazzle, no matter the occasion, even amidst the festive whirlwind.”

Aditi Jain, skincare expert at Oteria, recommends, "True glass skin reflects the peak of your skin's health. Achieving a poreless, luminous, and translucent complexion requires more than hydration, it demands overall skin wellness. Just like babies' "see-through" skin showcases exceptional health, your radiant look is a result of a balanced lifestyle and a committed skincare routine. While there are plenty of skincare tips that can help you achieve glass skin during the festive season, patience is the key as these transformations don't happen overnight, no matter how favourable your genetics are."

Dr Mili Sinha further shared a step-by-step guide for achieving glass skin to help make you shine this Navratri.

1. Always double-cleanse

You have to be an ardent follower of a cleansing routine to banish acne.(Shutterstock)

This festive season, let double-cleansing be the secret to your radiant, glass-like glow. Start with an oil-based cleanser to melt away makeup, then follow up with a white tea extract-infused cleanser. Packed with antioxidants, white tea extract works its magic by neutralising free radicals that can dull your skin and speed up signs of ageing. Its anti-inflammatory properties soothe and calm tired, party-worn skin, leaving it refreshed and glowing. Plus, white tea extract helps maintain skin elasticity, ensuring your complexion stays firm and glowy so you can shine brighter through all the celebrations!

2. Balance skin texture with toner

Toner will minimize your pours and helps to soothe and hydrate your skin.(Pexels)

Take your glow to the next level with a toner that perfects your skin's texture and gives you that coveted glossy sheen! Choose a pore-minimising toner packed with AHA and BHA to gently exfoliate and refine pores, leaving your skin smooth and flawless for all those celebration selfies.

3. Layer on a serum

Use serum for glowing and radiant skin(Adobe Stock)

Get ready to glow this festive season with a serum packed full of active ingredients for that extra boost of moisture and brightness. For a plumpy effect, reach for a serum with polypeptides that work to reduce lines by gently relaxing facial muscles it's like a festive treat for your skin, leaving it looking naturally plump and refreshed. Pair it with hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, leaving your skin plump, hydrated, and full of life. Together, these superstar ingredients boost collagen, firm up your skin, and deliver a smooth, radiant complexion that is perfect for every celebration.

4. Pat on moisturiser

Use good quality moisturisers for hydrated skin.(Pexels)

For the best makeup look this festive season, start with a moisturiser that will keep your skin hydrated and glowing all day long. It will leave your skin healthy, hydrated and perfectly prepped to ace every festive look so you can shine bright through all the celebrations.

5. Make SPF your BFF

Using sunscreen will help in protecting your skin from harmful UV radiations.(Shutterstock)

Ensure your skin stays radiant during festive outdoor events by choosing a nourishing sunscreen. Go for one that offers protection from harmful UV rays while keeping your skin hydrated and moisturised for a flawless, glowing look. For extra protection, post sun care is important. Use aloe vera gel infused with vegetable pear to reduce sun damage and maintain an even skin tone. Stay radiant and sun-kissed while avoiding the harmful rays during all your festive fun outdoors.

6. Use under-eye cream for wrinkle-free face

Under eye creams are formulated to keep your skin nourished and hydrated.(Pexels)

Don't skip the under-eye cream! You don't have to look like you missed out on sleep after all the celebrations. With regular use, you will have brighter, more awake eyes that complement your glowing complexion, making sure you ace every festive look without a trace of tiredness.

7. Refresh with all-day hydration mist

Refresh your skin with an all-day hydration mist for a boost of moisture anytime, anywhere.(Unsplash)

Whether your makeup starts feeling dry or cakey in the middle of celebrations, or your skin just needs a quick refresh between selfies, a light spritz is all it takes. Choose a mist infused with rose water to maintain your skin's elasticity and give it that natural, dewy glow. Hyaluronic acid locks in moisture, keeping your complexion plump and fresh. A quick mist will revive tired skin, soothe irritation, and even set your makeup for that perfect, radiant finish in all your festive snaps!

8. Don't forget night cream for that morning glow

Nourish and rejuvenate your skin overnight with a rich, hydrating night cream.(Pexels)

After all the festive fun and sleepless nights, your skin might feel tired and in need of a little extra love. That's when your night cream becomes your secret weapon. For a supercharged glow by morning, opt for one with retinol to smooth out fine lines and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, keeping your skin plump and hydrated. These powerhouse ingredients work their magic while you sleep, so even after all the late-night celebrations, you'll wake up with refreshed, radiant skin, ready to take on the next round of festivities.