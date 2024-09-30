Menu Explore
HT Correspondent
Sep 30, 2024

Hindustan Times is celebrating 100 years of being the Voice of the Nation, and to commemorate this milestone, we're bringing you the "Festival of Gifts"! Join us this festive season by participating in this exciting contest where you can answer simple questions and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 or a Samsung Galaxy M14.

This festive season, participate in the ‘Festival of Gifts’ and win big.

It's your opportunity to be part of our centenary celebrations while adding a sparkle to your festivities. The more questions you answer, the closer you get to winning! Don’t miss out—join now and make this festival season truly unforgettable with Hindustan Times. Keep participating daily for your chance to win!

© 2024 HindustanTimes
