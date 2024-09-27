Saif Ali Khan kicks off festive season with stunning silk kurta salwar

Saif Ali Khan is always known for his regal styling game, which always exudes a refined, classy grandeur. Keeping the outfits understated and minimalistic, he channelled peak royal vibes. He donned a black monochrome traditional outfit that is a definite sartorial inspiration for the upcoming festive season. Saif Ali Khan's outfit embodied festive vibes, a perfect inspiration for the upcoming season. (Instagram/@varindertchawla)

About Saif’s look

Saif’s silk kurta salwar ensemble embodied an understated yet luxurious glamour. The rich black hue of the silk kurta was elevated by the intricate golden embellishments along the hemline and delicate golden motifs across the fabric. The Nehru collar and the cuffs were adorned with similar golden threadwork. The kurta's golden work made it look festive.

He paired the kurta with a black salwar, seamlessly tying the look together. To add a chic spin to the regal ensemble, Saif styled his hair in a ponytail, infusing a playful, edgy, and quirky vibe into the traditional attire. The actor completed the outfit with black leather formal shoes, perfectly complementing the muted yet sophisticated look. The monochrome design, enhanced by the intricate detailing, made the outfit timeless, combining traditions with elegance. His entire appearance was one of refined class, effortlessly fusing regal charm with a contemporary twist. Truly, no one channels Nawabi vibes like Saif Ali Khan.

About his work front

Last seen on-screen in Om Raut’s Adipurush in 2023 as Lankesh, he is seen again in the Telugu romantic action drama Devara: Part 1, opposite N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Janhvi Kapoor. His upcoming movies are Thalaivan Irukkindran and the much anticipated Go Goa Gone 2.

