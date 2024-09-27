Bold silhouettes to shimmering metallics: Paris Fashion Week’s hottest runway trends

With New York Fashion Week wrapped up, all eyes are now on Paris, where designers are unveiling their visions for the season ahead. Paris Fashion Week SS25 is living up to its reputation, setting the stage for daring trend. From shimmering metallic footwear to fluid androgynous tailoring, the runways are brimming with fresh takes on style. Here’s a closer look at the standout trends that we spotted.

Source: (instagram)

Julien Dossena’s latest Paco Rabanne collection masterfully balanced avant-garde elements with wearable fashion, highlighting a trend of metallic footwear. Although a few pieces strayed into impracticality, they still challenged his signature innovative approach. The collection featured slouchy gold boots and metallic pointed heels, which added a futuristic touch. These striking footwear designs paired seamlessly with shimmering dresses, blending luxury with boldness.

Fluid androgyny

Saint Laurent’s Spring 2025 collection showcased a harmonious blend of masculine and feminine aesthetics, featuring oversized suits, crisp shirts, and sleek ties. This gender-neutral approach offered a fresh perspective on fashion. Bella Hadid’s runway appearance emphasized the fluidity of style, pushing the boundaries of traditional clothing norms and redefining what fashion can be.

Modern madras checks

Acne Studios’ SS25 collection reinterpreted plaid with oversized trousers and experimental silhouettes. This classic pattern received a modern twist when paired with unconventional textures and shapes. The result is a balance of nostalgia and innovation, offering a versatile approach to a timeless print that resonates with contemporary fashion.

Source: (instagram)

Dries Van Noten’s latest collection elegantly fused historical grandeur with a futuristic edge, featuring deconstructed 1920s-inspired snake-print coats and high-waisted skirts in sensual blues and salmons that played between opulence and modernity. The standout trend, scarf skirts, dazzled with their flowing, asymmetrical hemlines and lightweight fabrics. Paired with structured bomber jackets, the contrast between casual and refined elements created a versatile look that offers movement and elegance for both everyday and elevated styling.

Source: (instagram)

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior collection for Spring/Summer 2025 reimagined house classics with an emphasis on freedom of movement, blending sporty silhouettes like leotards and relaxed tailoring with powerful Amazonian inspirations. Fringes took a modern turn in this collection, moving towards structured and geometric designs. Dior’s fringes showcased sharp, clean lines that added a futuristic touch to outfits, providing a refined, minimal update to a traditional style.

Source: (instagram)

Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain collection at Paris Fashion Week embraced boldness and drama with angular silhouettes, sculptural shoulders, and striking motifs like half-painted faces and disembodied eyes. Exaggerated shoulders emerged as a key trend throughout the show, harking back to the 1980s power-dressing era. The sharp, sculptural form of these shoulders elevated the classic black suit, transforming it into a fashion-forward statement piece.