Is it the death of the traditional tux on red carpet?

Sartorialists may fret over the extinction of the traditional tuxedo that came with decorous bow and cummerband from the red carpet. The recently concluded Venice Film Festival was a testament to this, and so was the Emmys 2024. From Jude Law introducing an idiosyncratic twist to his classic Brioni tuxedo with a satin ribbon tied around his neck to Brad Pitt redefining menswear suiting with his bell bottoms and a semi-sheer tee, men are clearly parting ways with the quintessential bow or necktie that define a tuxedo. Does it mean that it is the death of the penguin suit? Fashion experts weigh in. Is the classic tux a thing of the past?

“While nothing can take away the charm of a classic tuxedo, reinventing the suit seem to be the need of the hour. We are definitely done with seeing men wearing the same traditional tux with bow and cummerbands on the red carpet and a striking twist to the suit only makes the look more refined and exciting to see,” opines designer Karrtik Dhingra of lable Karrtik D.

A traditional tuxedo consists of satin or grosgrain jacket lapels with similar stripes around the outseam of the pants. It is accessorised with a bow, a cummerband and a vest depending on whether the jacket is double-breasted or single.

“Tuxedo is witnessing several tweaks now. From how the lapel looks to the length of the blazer, it is all changing and we can call it the need of the hour. As the modern flaneur doesn’t want to dress up in a predictable manner. The tuxedos have to bring in an element of surprise,” says designer Dhruv Vaish.

The penguin suit or the traditional tux is only changing for good, and we are all up for this.